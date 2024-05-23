Highlights Feeling like a rookie again, Saquon Barkley praised the Eagles and their talented roster.

The star RB aims to enhance Philly's offense, using both his rushing and pass-catching skills.

Despite injury issues earlier in his career, Barkley has the potential to help the Eagles back to Super Bowl contention.

Star running back Saquon Barkley "feels like a rookie" again after moving on from the New York Giants this offseason.

In a move many considered shocking, Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles as a free agent in March. Barkley spoke about the controversial decision to join his former division rivals, following the Eagles' first OTA practice this week:

It's fun. It's a fresh start. I feel like a rookie again, getting to know everybody, learning the culture, buying into the culture. It feels like it's home. I finally got to a spot and I've just been loving it.

During his six-year tenure in New York, Barkley played in just two postseason games while running behind a deficient offensive line for most of those seasons. Barkley is expected to have a big season now that he is moving to an organization with more recent success and a much deeper roster.

Barkley Admiring His New Teammates in Philly

The Eagles' new RB praised his fellow skill players on offense

Barkley didn't directly throw shade at the Giants, but one can read between the lines when he spoke about his first impressions of Philadelphia's offense. "Biggest thing that struck me is my first 7-on-7 huddle. You see A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts. It's not a bad group to be out there with," Barkley said on Wednesday. "That's not even including the offensive linemen."

Barkley went on to say that while the Eagles are loaded with talent, the most important thing is the process of learning the playbook and building chemistry on offense.

We're all just coming in, buying in, trying to learn the playbook, learning the system, trying to get better each day. You know there is a lot of talent, a lot of talent before I got here. I feel I can only add to that. At the same time, you can't look too far. That's the beauty of it. That's the beauty of coming in every single day, working with each other, pushing each other.

When healthy, Barkley is one of the most prolific backs in football. His skill set as not only a downhill runner but a dynamic pass-catcher will further enhance an offense that averaged just 20.5 points over the final six weeks of 2023.

New Eagles OC Kellen Moore leaned heavily on RBs Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler during his time with the Cowboys and Chargers. Expect Barkley to see his fair share of targets out of the backfield next season.

Since entering the league in 2018, Barkley has rushed for 5,211 yards (tenth in the NFL over that span) and scored 35 touchdowns, while winning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after a stellar rookie campaign. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Barkley surpassed 2,000 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season with 2,028, with 1,307 rushing yards and 721 receiving yards.

There is risk involved with Saquon Barkley. He tore his ACL in 2020 and endured ankle injuries last season, but if the Eagles can get anything close to the rookie version, they'll find themselves back in Super Bowl contention like they were just two years ago.

I'm excited to be here with this team," Barkley said. "I feel like we can do something special. That's a ways, ways away, so just continue to come in one day at a time and try to get better.

The Eagles are hoping to bounce back, after their 10-1 start in 2023 went into a tailspin to end the season. Philly went 1-5 to close the regular season, then went out with a dud in a 32-9 loss in the wild card round to the Buccaneers.

