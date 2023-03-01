Weightlifter Sarah Davies spoke to GiveMeSport Women about beauty contests, breaking stereotypes, and qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Sarah Davies is one of Britain’s most successful weightlifters, with world, European and Commonwealth medals to her name, but she also has an intriguing history in beauty pageantry.

The 30-year-old was crowned Miss Intercontinental England in 2018, the same year she earned a silver weightlifting medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

While the two worlds seem in complete contrast to each other, Davies told GiveMeSport Women that there were some similarities.

"The main difference is that pageants are subjective," she explained. "Different judge, different day, different result. Whereas weightlifting, you either lift the heaviest weight, or you don't.

"But they both are competitions, and they both require preparation of different kinds going into it.

"I find pageants are actually a bit scarier than a weightlifting platform because I'm more likely to fall over in six-inch heels than I am to fall over with a big weight above my head!"

Davies admitted she took part in her first pageant as a dare, but soon realised it was a brilliant opportunity to break stereotypes.

"I realised that it was a really cool platform for me to use to show young girls that you can be muscular, you can be athletic, and you can still have your own definition of what being feminine is," she said.

"That’s the thing that I really want to change. As a young teenager, 12 or 13, I actually started my retirement from gymnastics because I was bullied at school for being muscular.

"I’m now 20 kilos heavier than I was when I started weightlifting, and more muscly than I've ever been, so I just hope that there's someone that sees that and decides to stay athletic."

Alongside her career as a weightlifter, Davies also has a coaching business, through which she hopes to share the message that it’s important to enjoy exercise.

"When I compete in pageants people are like ‘oh, how do I get a bum like yours’, or this and that, but my physique is a byproduct of what I do. I enjoy weightlifting. It just so happens that, because I enjoy the activity I choose to do, my body then changes because of it.

"I think that's a perception that we may need to change. People use going to the gym as a punishment almost to themselves, like ‘I have to do this because I want to have a pizza on Saturday night’, or ‘I want to have a glass of wine.’

Actually, if you find an activity you enjoy, whether it is lifting weights, cycling, taking the dog on a hike at the weekend, whatever, you'll get the results.”

Davies is now aiming to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, having narrowly missed out on a medal at Tokyo 2020.

"I was so close to the medal last time, having not expected to even go [to the Olympics] when we started the qualification," she said. "So this time it's a case of coming home with a medal."

It is well within her capabilities, particularly after Davies upgraded on the silver Commonwealth Games medal she earned in 2018 for a gold medal in Birmingham last year.

The achievement came in front of a home crowd, which was a stark difference to the months competing in empty rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think the home crowd was special," Davies smiled. "To be able to compete at a home Commonwealth Games, listen to the national anthem in front of all my friends and family, and just be able to hug my mum when I came off.

"That still makes me emotional, to have gone through everything and then be able to literally celebrate at that moment. When I'm away, you can call or whatever, but it's not the same as a mum hug. So definitely special."

