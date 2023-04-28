Sarah Hunter admitted it would be “amazing” to play in England’s final match of their 2023 Women’s Six Nations campaign, despite hanging up her boots just last month.

The Red Roses will battle against France for a Grand Slam tomorrow, in front of a world record crowd for a women’s rugby match.

An impressive 53,000 tickets have been sold for the occasion so far, and there’s still time for this figure to increase.

Fans "will not regret" buying ticket for England vs France

“It's amazing,” Hunter told GiveMeSport. “In some respects, I'm like, ‘wow, that's incredible’. But then on the other hand, actually, it shouldn't surprise me, with the way women’s rugby has been going.

“We've developed bigger crowds over the last couple of years, and the World Cup has probably helped with increasing people's interest in it, even though the matches were at a ridiculous time in the morning in England.”

Organisers have pushed hard to attract new audiences for women’s rugby to the match at Twickenham, putting up advertising on the Tube and booking pop icons Sugababes.

“Whoever came up with the advert on the Tube is genius,” Hunter agreed. “As is getting the Sugababes on board, to essentially reach out to a different audience.

“I think Chris Evans was talking about the match on the radio, purely because he wanted to, not because anyone was going on to talk about it. It's because he'd seen the marketing campaign, and now he's talking about it to millions of people.

“These things naturally help to build a bigger audience and reach a wider area. We have to do that while we are where we are with the women’s game.”

Hunter sent out a rallying cry to those still debating whether to buy a ticket for the match against France.

“Buy your ticket, you will not regret it. This could possibly go down as one of the best games in history. You'll be part of a world record. Sugababes are playing, so great entertainment.

“There's something special about a women's game – the audience is just so diverse. There will be young girls and boys with a family, rugby clubs, hen and stag dos, people that have been rugby fans for years.

“It just is a whole eclectic mix of people, so anyone that goes will fit right in.”

Hunter called time on her impressive playing career last month during England’s match against Scotland, departing the pitch for the final time in her hometown of Newcastle.

She earned 141 appearances for the Red Roses in total, making her the most capped English rubgy player of all time.

She revealed she has enjoyed her time since stepping away, taking on exciting opportunities in both coaching and broadcasting.

“Everything I'm doing at the minute, I feel like I'm almost at the bottom of the ladder, having to relearn everything,” Hunter said.

“It’s quite nice. Not that I've ever stopped learning with rugby, but I know it. Whereas going into coaching, I’m always reflecting on how that was or how I could get something across better.

“Or in comms, could I have said something a bit differently or could I bring what people have seen to life a bit better.

“I just feel like I'm a sponge at the minute soaking things up again, which I think is really, really refreshing as well.”

Sarah Hunter predicts England vs France

While Hunter will not be playing for England against France, she will be the team's biggest supporter in the stands, and has predicted a victory for the Red Roses.

“We'll go with England,” Hunter said. “I think it will be within one score. That's my prediction. I think it will be a close game. I'd like to think that it won't be, because it would make watching a lot easier. But I think both teams are in great form.

“From an England perspective, a big person, just from a leadership point of view and to guide England round, will be Marlie Packer. I think when she went off against Ireland, you could see the team just lose their way a little bit.

“I think she'll be absolutely pivotal as captain, but also, the way she's playing at the minute will be massive.

“From a French perspective, there's been so many standout players. Pauline Bourdon runs the show at nine.

“But I think Gabrielle Vernier has been world-class. Some of the touches she's had, both defensively and in attack. I think she could have a real pivotal part to play for France in this game.”