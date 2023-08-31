Highlights Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman expressed her disappointment and disgust at the incident involving Spanish football president, Luis Rubiales, emphasizing the need for progress in women's football and society.

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has spoken out on the controversy surrounding Luis Rubiales and shared her thoughts and feelings on the situation.

Following the Women's World Cup final, in which Spain beat Wiegman's England 1-0, Spanish football federation president Rubiales made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he kissed an unconsenting Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the Spaniards won the tournament. The incident immediately tarred what should have been a monumental occasion for the country and has been the talk of the sport since.

FIFA have suspended Rubiales for 90 days, but he has refused to step down from his position as president of the Spanish football federation, to the shock and disgust of many.

There have been plenty of notable names in the industry speak out on the situation and Wiegman has now weighed in herself. Having been awarded the UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award for her work with England, she used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to voice her opinion on what's gone on.

What did Sarina Wiegman have to say about the situation with Luis Rubiales?

While accepting her prestigious award, Wiegman used the moment to speak out on Rubiales and the entire situation, sharing her disappointment and disgust at the incident.

Unprompted, the Lionesses manager said: "We all know the issues around the Spain team at the moment, and it really hurts me as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife and as a human being.

"The game has grown so much but there’s also still a long way to go in women’s football and in society. And I would like to dedicate this award to the Spanish team, who played such good football. This team deserves to be celebrated and listened to.

"I am going to give them a big applause and I hope you will join me."

Footage of the speech can be seen below.

Video: Wiegman's speech about Rubiales

It was truly a moment of class from Wiegman as she led the audience in a round of applause in honour of the World Cup winners, but highlighted how disappointing the situation is for the Spanish women's team, whose incredible achievement has been overshadowed due to the incident, but also the work that still needs to be done by society to treat women's football and just women in general with more respect.

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati also spoke about the situation

At the awards ceremony, Spanish midfielder Bonmati also spoke out about the incident, sharing her feelings from the position of a member of the World Cup-winning squad.

After winning the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award, the Spaniard thanked Wiegman for her wonderful words, before sharing her own thoughts on the matter, saying, per BBC Sport: "Thanks to Sarina for her words. These are not very good times just now for Spanish football.

"We have just won the World Cup, but that is not really being spoken about because things have happened that I wish were not happening.

"As a society, we must not allow such abuses of power in a working relationship or such a lack of respect."

With the numerous protests that have surfaced following the incident, one can only hope that things like Rubiales' actions are eradicated from women's sports and society as a whole in the future, but the lack of compassion shown by the man and Spanish football's governing body as a whole isn't very promising at all.