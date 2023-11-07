Triple H wanted to bring Sarray back to WWE, according to reports, but the Japanese star opted against returning to the company.

Since Triple H has taken over the reigns of WWE creative, he has slowly moulded his ideal roster. We’ve seen many former names walk back through the doors of the biggest wrestling company in the world and given a second chance to establish themselves among the land of giants.

Talent like Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross were just some of the performers that regular NXT viewers were relieved to see make comebacks to WWE throughout 2022 after not receiving a fair shake of the stick while Vince McMahon was running the main roster, and the most recent example of this is Kairi Sane.

Kairi Sane returned to WWE at Crown Jewel

Sane is a former NXT Women’s Champion who spent two years in the development territory before moving up to Raw and SmackDown. Unlike with some other call-ups, Kairi was relatively successful on the main roster, winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Asuka as part of the Kabuki Warriors, but she never quite reached the level she could’ve in terms of singles championships.

Sane opted to leave the WWE upon the expiration of her contract in December 2020, later returning to Japan and re-joining World Wonder Ring Stardom. However, this past Saturday night at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, the 35-year-old made her return in order to help Iyo Sky retain her Women’s Championship over Bianca Belair.

Triple H wanted Sarray to return to WWE

Crucially, it was put over on commentary that Bayley, the current leader of Damage CTRL, looked as if she didn’t know about the arrival of Kairi, leading to the belief that Sky and Sane will be splitting from the tutorage of the 'Role Model', and forming their own alliance going forward.

Then, known Reddit Insider Kermit125 suggested that more people were set to join the new team, including a wrestler that ‘no one would see coming’. Of course, fans then began to rack their brains around who this might be, but it wasn’t long before former NXT Superstar Sarray emerged as the frontrunner due to a Fightful report that WWE were ‘working on a deal’ to bring the Japanese star back to the company.

Sarray won't be joining WWE

However, we now know that Sarray will not join forces with Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky in the coming weeks, as she has now signed elsewhere. As originally reported by PWInsider and then later confirmed by the company themselves, the ex-WWE star has actually signed a multi-year deal with Sukeban, a new joshi promotion which is based in New York City.

Sukeban as an organisation was formed fairly recently, with its existence being merely a rumour until it officially came to be on the 1st of September this year. It is commissioned by Bull Nakano, who had brief stints in WWF and WCW in the 90s, and had its first show three weeks after the company was announced.

RELATED: Triple H has 'massive interest' in bringing another of the world's best wrestlers to WWEInterestingly, they opted to have their first show air exclusively on TikTok and the promotion features many already popular joshi wrestlers taking on a different persona and wearing masks. It’s believed that Sukeban would like their characters and gimmicks to eventually appear in an anime series, but it’s not confirmed as to if this is going to happen.