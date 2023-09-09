Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic hasn't been a guaranteed starter under Gary O'Neil this season, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he could now replace his teammate in the side.

The towering forward has struggled since his move to Molineux, but he's certainly had some misfortune.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Sasa Kalajdzic

The 26-year-old signed for Wolves for a fee of £15m last summer from Bundesliga side Stuttgart, as per BBC. Wanderers fans would have been hoping for an immediate impact from the Austrian striker, but it wasn't to be. Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his first game for the club, ruling him out for the whole season. The former Stuttgart forward played less than 45 minutes throughout the whole Premier League season, as per FBref.

This campaign, Kalajdzic has only played 16 minutes in England's top flight, as per Transfermarkt, with manager O'Neil preferring Portuguese number nine Fabio Silva, who signed for a fee of £35m. Kalajdzic, understandably, could be struggling with match fitness after a year out of football, but there's no doubt he has proved in the past that he's more than a capable goalscorer. In the Bundesliga, Kalajdzic scored 22 goals in 51 appearances, before making the switch to England.

O'Neil was full of praise for Kalajdzic after he scored the winner against Everton...

“I think he has worked very hard since I have been here. He is obviously still on the journey, getting back to full fitness. He is not one you can play for 90 minutes week in, week out at this moment but, as I say, with us arriving in good areas and with Hugo... I think he put some great crosses in."

Now, journalist Jones has discussed the prospect of Kalajdzic coming into the starting 11 ahead of Silva in the near future.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Kalajdzic?

Jones has suggested that although young Silva is a good talent, he expects Kalajdzic to be picked ahead of him very soon. The journalist adds that, however, Wolves will need to make use of his superiority in the air by getting attacking players close to him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

"I think that Wolves now have to make sure that when Kalajdzic is on the pitch, that they've got other people close enough around him that can pick up the pits and pieces that he might knock down. Fabio Silva is a really good player and I'm not going to question his ability, but I think that it won't be too long until Kalajdzic is being picked ahead of him."

Sasa Kalajdzic Career Stats Appearances 136 Goals 53 Assists 28 Yellow cards 19 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What's next for Wolves?

Wolves are set for a tricky period after the international break, facing Liverpool, Luton Town, and Manchester City in the Premier League for the rest of September. The Midlands club currently find themselves sitting in 15th place in the table, with just one win to their name.

Wanderers fans will be hoping O'Neil can safely guide them away from a relegation battle this campaign.