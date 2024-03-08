Highlights Sasha Banks plans to return to WWE one day, feeling she has 'unfinished business' to attend to first in wrestling.

Despite her intentions, Banks may debut in AEW in her hometown of Boston before considering a return to WWE.

The former Sasha Banks remains active in wrestling, competing under 'Mercedes Mone' and holding titles in various promotions.

Sasha Banks has admitted she sees herself returning to WWE one day. On the 16th of May 2022, the Boss and Naomi infamously walked out of the company. At the time, the duo were the Women’s Tag Team Champions, having just won the titles at that year’s WrestleMania, but they sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry when they decided to leave in response to proposed creative plans.

The pair were set to compete in a six-pack challenge to determine a number one contender to the Raw Women’s Championship, and it was believed that Naomi was scheduled to win. But, given that this would put the tag championships on the back burner in favour of having one-half of the team lose at the next pay-per-view, they weren't happy.

As such, the pair decided to defy the creative direction and leave the company. From there, each took their own direction, and Naomi is now back in WWE after a very successful run with Impact Wrestling. However, we are still yet to see Banks make a return to the company now owned by TKO since she walked out almost two years ago. She's now revealed that she does intend to do so somewhere down the line.

Banks revealed she plans to go back to WWE in the future

She believes she has 'unfinished business' to deal with first

There are always questions asked about a potential comeback, but, in the meantime, the 32-year-old has been wrestling under ‘Mercedes Mone’, competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM. She even had a stint as the IWGP Women’s Champion and looked to capture the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship before getting injured in a tournament match against Willow Nightingale.

She certainly remained active across the pro wrestling landscape post-WWE. There are still plenty of dream matches that fans worldwide still want to see before she potentially chooses to return to the company in which she is a former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion.

But, there is reason for WWE fans to be excited, as, during an appearance on the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, Sasha revealed that she feels as if she will be back in the company one day once she has dealt with ‘unfinished business’ across the wider world of wrestling.

"I know I'm gonna be back there one day. Okay? So it's not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling, in a lot of places."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sasha Banks is a seven-time women's champion in WWE

Banks looks set for a stint in AEW first

Her debut could happen as soon as next week

Despite being very much of the opinion that she will be back on WWE’s books at some point, the future for the star, who now goes by Mercedes Mone, looks to be All Elite. In just five days, on the 13th of March, Tony Khan will head to her hometown of Boston to put on ‘Big Business’, the show at which many people expect Mone to debut.

Advertising for next week’s AEW show has the location written as ‘Boss-ton’ and features her signature colours, heavily suggesting that Mercedes will be stopping off for a run in Tony Khan’s company before thinking of coming back to WWE in the future. Still, at just 32 years old, the former Sasha Banks still has a lot of time left in her career to one day make her return to the WWE stage. As always, should more come out about a potential Sasha Banks WWE return, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.