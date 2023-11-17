Highlights Sasha Banks will not be debuting for AEW at Full Gear despite recent rumors, but it is likely she will join the company in the future.

AEW owner Tony Khan tweeted that a well-known and respected wrestler will sign with the company at Full Gear.

Speculation over who the mystery signing will be includes names like Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, and Katsuhiko Nakajima. The true identity has yet to be revealed.

Sasha Banks, a huge ex-WWE star in her own right, will not debut for AEW this weekend, if a new report is to be believed.

This Saturday, AEW will put on Full Gear 2023 from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. On the card, MJF is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Jay White and Hangman Page will look for vengeance against Swerve Strickland as the two do battle in a Texas Death Match.

Though, despite there being a total of nine matches currently set for the event, the thing that has perhaps piqued fan's interest the most is a tweet put out by Tony Khan which indicates that a new star will join his ranks this weekend. Interestingly, he specifies that the person who will sign an AEW contract this weekend is someone who is ‘known and respected by virtually every fan’.

A 'top star' will sign for AEW at Full Gear

To announce the news, and ultimately get fans to buy the pay-per-view, Tony Khan tweeted that one of the best wrestlers in the world will be signing for AEW this weekend, announcing that they'll be at Full Gear tomorrow evening to sign their contract.

AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world's best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They'll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at AEW Full Gear!‘

This, of course, sparked a frenzy of online speculation over who the new AEW signee will be. One name that immediately jumped out to some fans is Mercedes Moné, the former Sasha Banks in WWE, who has been linked to Khan’s company in the past. Plus, the specific verbiage used in the tweet is similar to how the AEW owner has previously referred to the 31-year-old 'show-stopper'.

Mercedes has been competing under a Bushiroad contract since her WWE departure, wrestling on several New Japan and Stardom shows. But, earlier this year, the AEW owner confirmed that he had held talks with her about working this year’s Forbidden Door, prior to her unfortunate injury. Also, the former WWE star was shown in the crowd during All In at Wembley Stadium which further fuelled the belief that she could be AEW-bound in the near future.

Sasha Banks isn't AEW's mystery signing

However, Fightful Select is now reporting that the former Sasha Banks will not be at Full Gear to sign with Tony Khan this weekend, despite the recent rumours. However, it's still liekly that she comes into the company in the future, but that time isn't right now.

AEW talent themselves were speculating this week between a number of talent, including Mercedes Mone. Though we’ve heard as far back as August that there were working plans for the two sides to work together, the plan isn’t to announce her this weekend at AEW Full Gear, if people in the company are to be believed. Several have stated that when asked, it was indicated that the Full Gear announcement isn’t Mercedes.

As it stands, the mystery still remains over who will join the AEW roster tomorrow night. Another popular theory is that Will Ospreay will announce his decision on his future at Full Gear, opting to sign for AEW after months of speculation about his next move. Alternatively, it could be Katsuhiko Nakajima, who recently left Pro Wrestling NOAH, or someone else entirely that no one will see coming.

As always, as more comes out about who AEW are planning to unveil as their newest signee at Full Gear, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.