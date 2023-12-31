Highlights Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is playing at an exceptional level this season, as evidenced by his advanced stats.

Teams are actively avoiding throwing the ball in Gardner's direction, resulting in fewer opportunities for interceptions and passes defensed.

Gardner's physicality and tackling ability make him a well-rounded cornerback, capable of shutting down plays and limiting yards after the catch.

The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason and quickly became one of the most talked-about teams in the league. And young star cornerback Sauce Gardner was one of the most talked-about players in the league, at least one of the most talked-about non-quarterbacks anyway.

But things changed quickly for the Jets this season when Rodgers was injured in the first series of the first game of the season. And although his replacements have played poorly for the most part, the Jets still boast a strong defense, with Gardner being the best player on that unit.

It can often be difficult to measure just how well a cornerback is playing as teams tend to avoid star defensive backs, thus making it difficult for those players to compile impressive counting stats.

But many of today's advanced statistics can help show how well a corner is playing, and Gardner's advanced stats prove he's having an outstanding sophomore season.

Related Ranking the top 10 NFL cornerbacks of all-time There's arguably no harder job in the NFL than that of the cornerback, who is often the unsung hero. But who were the greatest cover men of all-time?

Quarterbacks are refusing to throw toward Sauce Gardner

Gardner has yet to record an interception in 2023

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner came into his rookie season last year with a reputation as a shutdown cornerback. Still, teams had to test him and ensure his reputation was valid. As a result, Gardner was targeted 86 times in 2022, allowing 46 receptions for a completion percentage against of 53.5%.

In 2023, Gardner is being targeted even less. Through 15 games, teams have thrown at him only 52 times, an average of 3.46 attempts a game. He has allowed 30 of those balls to be caught, a 57.7% completion percentage allowed.

Last season, Gardner intercepted just two passes but led the NFL with 20 passes defended. With such a lower target rate this year, the 23-year-old has failed to record an interception. And while he ranks 40th this year in passes defended with 10, he is seeing far fewer attempts than most others at his position.

Another number that shows just how often QBs avoid the corner is his coverage snaps per target, which stands at 10.0. This means passers only go his way one out of every ten times he drops back in coverage.

The completions against Gardner are low-quality

Even receivers who catch the ball aren't getting very far against Sauce

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner is known for his bump-and-run coverage skills, which, when done well, can prevent the receiver from timing his route and will take the quarterback off rhythm.

It can backfire, though, resulting in penalties. And if the receiver can beat the initial bump, they have the opportunity to get open over the top of the defensive back.

But very few have gotten over the top of Gardner this year. The NFL rules heavily favor quarterbacks and wide receivers, but the longest catch made against Gardner this year went for only 28 yards. This is the second-best number among all cornerbacks with at least 500 coverage snaps.

The catch quality against Gardner is quite low as well, as he's typically shutting down the play as soon as the catch is made. He's allowing just 8.7 yards per reception made when in coverage, good for the third-best rate in the league.

Gardner famously didn't allow a touchdown pass during his three seasons at the University of Cincinnati. He hasn't been quite as good in the pros, but he's been pretty close, only allowing one touchdown in coverage in 2022 and just one touchdown in 2023 as well.

Sauce is a very physical cornerback

Gardner is tall and wiry but is a willing and competent tackler

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When Gardner first arrived at Cincinnati, he stood at 6-foot-3 but only weighed 160 pounds. During the NFL Combine, he weighed in at 190 pounds and has now bulked up to around 200 pounds. And that added weight is important due to the way he plays the game.

Gardner is a strong tackler both in coverage and in coming up to play the run. In addition to only giving up 30 receptions, he has also made 53 tackles this season, including two for loss and a forced fumble.

Sauce Gardner 2023 In Coverage Targets Completions Cmp% Yards Yds/Tgt Sauce Gardner 52 30 57.7 332 6.4

When players are able to make a catch on Gardner, he's usually able to get them down to the ground immediately. Players who make a catch on the cornerback have only gained 79 yards after the catch.

This number, the best in the league, is partially so low because he gives up so few receptions, but also shows that Gardner is in good position to make the tackle once the catch has been made.

This a lost season for the Jets. But Gardner has been one of the lone bright spots. And with him leading the defense and seemingly a healthy Rodgers leading the offense, it'll be interesting to see what Gang Green can do in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise