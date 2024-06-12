Highlights A bombshell report suggests boxing's most powerful figure could be set to takeover the entire sport.

Turki Alalshikh could be launching a new league, effectively bringing Matchroom, Golden Boy Promotions, and possibly others under one roof.

The new league could be worth between $4 billion and $5 billion and rival the UFC.

Since entering the world of high-level combat sports events, Saudi Arabian Sports Entertainment boss Turki Alalshikh has made meteoric strides to bring the best boxers together and compete for the world to see. His pioneering work has bridged a large gap between longtime rival promoters, who without His Excellency’s efforts would still be miles away from reaching any major agreement or fight announcement, and has created legitimacy and structure in a space that lacked both attributes for years.

For the last several years, we have been treated to some spectacular match-ups and performances from the top boxers on the planet due to Alalshikh’s incentive-based injection into the sport. Just a few weeks ago, we had the first heavyweight unification title match in 25 years, and wildly enough, had Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk not shown up, a $10M cut would go to the attending fighter. Alalshikh has literally flipped the combat sports landscape on its head, and he isn’t planning to plateau anytime soon, as major news has been rumored that it could change boxing forever.

Major News For The Boxing World

Turki Alalshikh plans to change the game

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has concluded that the Riyadh Season's inclusion of the sweet science is beneficial to their financial and sporting portfolio and what we’ve seen so far from Alalshikh is just the tip of the iceberg. What makes the UFC such a hot ticket is their style of matching up the best versus the best. This model has turned the WME-owned MMA promotion into the most successful combat sports organization in the world, and it’s not even close. Now, the PIF could be to boxing what UFC is to MMA.

"Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is in discussions with multiple boxing stakeholders to create a league," Reuters reported in breaking news Tuesday. Promotional companies such as Matchroom and Golden Boy Promotions, Reuters says, are involved in the discussions and this new league entity could be worth "between $4-5 billion."

If the PIF could bring top boxing promotions like Matchroom, Golden Boy, Queensberry and so on under one roof, we could see the dawn of a new era of fight sports. While the PIF have their hands on sports like golf and racing, according to an exclusive Reuters report, $4-5B could be thrown at these built-up promotions to form one league. From a fans perspective, there will be little resistance to this epic movement, because if we get more of what has already been rolled out, the sky’s the limit to possible dream match ups. Take, for example, the in-the-works fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez!

Turki Alalshikh’s Biggest Fights

There have been many big fights produced during Riyadh Season

The Riyadh Season has become synonymous with big-time boxing events. Over the past few years alone, elite fighters like Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, the aforementioned Fury and Usyk, as well as Terence Crawford, Dmitry Bivol, and many others. Those questioning when the Saudi team would bring fights outside the kingdom can rest assured. Riyadh Season will make its first appearance in the US in August and then in the UK in September.

Alalshikh and his team’s business decision-making have been firing on all cylinders. Each strategic move seems to be better than the last. He also makes the fighters stay on schedule as His Excellency plans out potential matchups months in advance. Alalshikh is proving that he isn’t just a massive fan of boxing or simply just a bank of unlimited funds, he truly is putting the sport on track with the likes of the UFC.