Liverpool attempting to get a deal over the line for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili may be a sign that Alisson Becker is on course to be the subject of fresh interest from Saudi Arabia in 2025, respected journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds remain the only Premier League side yet to make any additions to their squad this summer, even though new boss Arne Slot has been in the market for reinforcements.

Alisson has been an ever-present in the Liverpool squad since his arrival in 2018. He signed from Serie A giants Roma in a deal worth £67million, and has now amassed over 260 appearances for the Merseyside giants.

Alisson Could Have Another Opportunity to Head to Middle East in 2025

Brazil international has been courted ahead of deadline

Clubs in Saudi Arabia could revive their interest in Alisson next summer, according to Jacobs. The Brazil international was the subject of an approach from the Saudi Pro League earlier in the window, but he opted to remain on Merseyside and is happy at Liverpool.

Despite the club’s desire to sign Mamardashvili this summer, Jacobs insists there is no indication he would be an immediate replacement for Alisson. The goalkeeper himself admitted in an interview with The Guardian that he wants to honour his contract at Anfield, and potentially pen fresh terms, with his current deal set to expire in 2026.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Liverpool have rebuffed any formative interest from Saudi Arabia, which is why we haven’t seen a concrete bid for him, and Alisson is very happy at Liverpool. The [potential] Giorgi Mamardashvili arrival is, perhaps, a clue that in summer 2025, Saudi may come calling again for Alisson. “Alisson will remain a long-term target. But, should Mamardashvili arrive, he will not be signed with a view to replacing Alisson this season.”

Liverpool Close to Mamardashvili Swoop

Georgian edging towards completing switch

Liverpool continue to be heavily linked with Valencia shot-stopper Mamardashvili, and the saga has been ongoing for most of the summer. This week, Sky Sports reported that the Reds are closing in on a £29.9million deal for the Georgia international.

Should a deal get over the line, the article claims he will likely remain in Spain on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign. He had previously been tipped to join Premier League rivals Bournemouth on a temporary basis, but a report from The Athletic now suggests they are pursuing a loan move for Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Giorgi Mamardashvili 2023/24 stats for Valencia in all competitions Appearances 37 Goals conceded 41 Clean sheets 13 Minutes played 3,285

Mamardashvili began his career in his homeland of Georgia, but spent the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan with Valencia from Dinamo Tbilisi, before the move was made permanent in January 2022. He remains under contract with the La Liga club until the summer of 2027. At international level, he made his senior debut for Georgia in 2021, and he was a standout performer this summer during their Euro 2024 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt