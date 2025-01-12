Leeds United reportedly have a fight on their hands to keep hold of Willy Gnonto as several Saudi Arabian clubs are showing interest in the Italian attacker, as per Football Insider.

Gnonto has been one of the Peacocks' most coveted stars since they suffered relegation in 2023. The young winger arrived at Elland Road from Swiss outfit FC Zurich in the summer of 2022 for a reported £3.8 million.

The 21-year-old has been a prominent member of Daniel Farke's side, battling for automatic promotion. He's impressed with stellar performances, making 25 appearances in the EFL Championship, bagging four goals and five assists.

Wilfried Gnonto Stats (EFL Championship 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 25 (20) Goals 4 Assists 5 Big Chances Created 9 Key Passes 1.4 Successful Dribbles 1.4 (53%) Ground Duels Won 3.9 (49%)

Gnonto, once hailed as 'exceptional', committed his future to Leeds last summer when he put pen to paper on a long-term deal which expires in 2028. He's still receiving 'concrete interest' from Saudi, where clubs pay astronomical fees for European players.

Saudi Pro League Clubs Want Gnonto

The Italian was previously on Everton's radar

Saudi clubs are reportedly eyeing Gnonto and have until January 30 to swoop when their winter transfer window closes. The 13-cap Italy international is a product of Inter Milan's academy and a talent many expect to become a superstar.

Leeds don't want to lose their right-winger as they try to seal a return to the Premier League. Farke's Peacocks are top of the Championship, with a one-point lead over second-placed Burnley after 26 games.

If the West Yorkshire outfit were to miss out on promotion, it could place doubts over Gnonto's future at Elland Road if he doesn't move this month. He was heavily linked with a move to Everton last summer, but the transfer did not come to fruition after a £23 million bid was reportedly rejected.

Leeds had already parted with Dutch attacker Crysencio Summerville, who joined West Ham United for £25 million plus add-ons. They weren't willing to lose another key forward heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 11/01/2025.

