Liverpool star Darwin Nunez could still find himself on his way out of the club in the January transfer window, according to reports - with teams from Saudi Arabia thought to be plotting a move for the former Benfica star.

Nunez, who remains the Reds' record signing, has 39 goals in 124 games for the Anfield club, including a decent tally of 18 goals in 54 games last season under Jurgen Klopp. But the German's departure hasn't treated Nunez well.

Under new boss Arne Slot, he's not had much game time - and with Saudi clubs looking for a new striker, he could make the switch over to Asia.

Report: Saudi Clubs Looking at Nunez Deal

The striker has not had a solid run of games for Liverpool

The report from Florian Plettenberg states that clubs from Saudi are monitoring a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface - but only if they can't get a deal over the line for Reds star Nunez.

Darwin Nunez's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 11th Goals 4 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 =13th Shots Per Game 1.6 6th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =7th Match rating 6.71 12th

Boniface has interest from Saudi Arabia and Premier League, and Leverkusen are demanding a transfer fee of at least €50million (£42million) - however, Nunez will be the main target for clubs in the Middle East, having had a season full of ups and downs on Merseyside this time out.

Nunez bagged just his third and fourth Liverpool goals of the Premier League season against Brentford over the weekend, winning the Reds the game in what was a huge moment in their campaign, but he's only had seven starts from 22 games in the league and that could see him move on in the winter window if a big enough bid from the Saudi Pro League arrives.

The Uruguayan has started five of Liverpool's seven Champions League games, their sole FA Cup tie at home to Accrington Stanley and two of their League Cup clashes, and at the age of just 25 he still has a couple of years of development left before he hits his peak.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has 13 goals in 33 games for Uruguay.

Nunez also has three-and-a-half years left on his Reds contract, meaning that it could take a huge fee to prise him out of Slot's hands - but the Dutchman hasn't favoured him throughout the campaign, instead opting for either Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota or Cody Gakpo to lead the line in their biggest games.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-01-25.

