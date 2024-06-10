Highlights Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku this summer.

Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku this summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

After an underwhelming season at Stamford Bridge, multiple sides from Saudi Arabia have made enquiries about Nkunku’s availability this summer, according to GMS sources.

The 26-year-old, who joined Chelsea less than 12 months ago, has struggled with injuries throughout his debut Premier League campaign, playing only 439 minutes for the Blues. Chelsea have endured a difficult campaign on and off the pitch, finishing sixth in the league and parting ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Nkunku, who was labelled as 'important' by Mauricio Pochettino, is now expected to be part of new manager Enzo Maresca’s plans ahead of next season after the Italian boss took over from Pochettino last month, unless a huge offer from Saudi Arabia arrives.

Nkunku on Saudi Pro League’s Radar

Amid injury-hit Chelsea season

Last summer’s star signing, Nkunku is now eyed by multiple clubs in the Middle East, while Chelsea are not considering a sale at the moment, unless a ‘great offer’ comes in, according to GMS sources. The Frenchman, who was a target for Liverpool before his Chelsea move, joined in a £52million deal from RB Leipzig last year. He made his debut for the Blues only in December, in an EFL Cup quarter-final against Newcastle.

Saudi Pro League clubs are following Nkunku’s situation at Stamford Bridge while the Frenchman is not looking to leave at the moment, according to GMS sources. Nkunku is excited to start the next season fully fit and be much more integral to the new Chelsea project under Maresca.

While the situation around his move is quiet at the moment, GMS sources reveal that Chelsea would only consider a ‘big offer’ for the Frenchman. The final decision to leave Stamford Bridge would rest on Nkunku’s shoulders this summer if interest from the Middle East materialises, GMS sources have confirmed.

As of now, he is expected to stay and become a key player for Chelsea’s revolution under a fifth different manager in less than two years.

Christopher Nkunku Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 11 3 0 437 FA Cup 2 0 0 74 EFL Cup 1 0 0 3

Chelsea to Strengthen Key Position

In the market for a new striker

Chelsea are targeting a new striker signing this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Amid a poor season up front, the Blues are in the market for a starting centre forward to support Enzo Maresca’s debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reportedly established a five-man striker shortlist, with Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen, and Viktor Gyokeres included.

This summer, Chelsea will have to focus on outgoings as well, after Sky Sports revealed that the club will need to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-06-24.