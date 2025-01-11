Arsenal have reportedly pencilled in contract talks with Leandro Trossard amid the Belgian attacker garnering interest from the Saudi Pro League, as per Express Sport.

Trossard has 18 months left to run on his current deal with the Gunners and remains a prominent member of Mikel Arteta's first team. He's appeared 28 times across competitions this season, registering four goals and three assists.

The 30-year-old, who earns a purported £90,000 per week, hasn't replicated his stellar form from last season when he kept Gabriel Martinelli out of the starting XI. But he's still proven to be a key asset for Arteta, with his versatility, appearing in all 20 of the North Londoners' Premier League games this term.

Trossard is one of several contract situations that the club will need to attend to before next summer. Jorginho and Thomas Partey will become free agents as things stand.

Arsenal Want Contract Talks With Trossard

The veteran Belgian ace wants to stay

Arsenal have scheduled a meeting with Trossard over a contract extension after the January transfer window closes on February 3. The club's business has been impacted by sporting director Edu's departure in early November.

Trossard is set to be rewarded for his 'consistency', and the 41-cap Belgium international desires to stay at the Emirates beyond his contract expiring in 2026. He's been with the Premier League giants since January 2023, when he arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion for £27 million.

Arteta has been pleased with Trossard, speaking highly of his abilities and winning mentality. He recently said (via the aforementioned source):

"He is a player that I value a lot because he is very versatile and very competitive. He is always a massive goal threat for the team so we're really happy with him. Leo naturally is a little bit of a moaner, but I like that. He wants to win, and that's what I love."

Leandro Trossard Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances (starts) 20 (12) Goals 3 Assists 2

Arsenal are in need of attacking reinforcements to bolster Arteta's squad now that Bukayo Saka is sidelined for at least three months. A lack of firepower has plagued the Gunners, so losing Trossard would only make the situation worse.

Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha reportedly remain targets for next summer despite the latter closing in on a new deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The North Londoners have also reportedly 'called' Manchester United over Marcus Rashford, whose Old Trafford future is in doubt.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 10/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox