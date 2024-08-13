Highlights Vinicius Jr has been offered a €1 billion salary by the Saudi Pro League, which would increase his salary 13 times.

The deal aims to attract Vinicius as a global ambassador for Saudi Arabia's World Cup bid in 2034.

The Brazilian would be allowed to return to Europe for free after completing a five-year-deal.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has been offered a staggering amount to join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema and join the Saudi Pro League, according to reports. It has been suggested that there has been a new strategy implemented in recent times that would see SPL clubs focus on their existing contracts rather than splashing the cash to sign more of football's biggest names.

However, a deal to bring the 24-year-old Ballon d'Or contender to the Middle East has been seen as too good of an opportunity for Saudi clubs to avoid, and there are varied stories regarding how the Brazilian has reacted to the offer.

Saudi League Offers Vinicius €1 Billion Salary

The deal would be 13x what the player earns now.

According to a report from Globo, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund are keen to bring Vinicius to the country as they look to identify a global superstar to help promote their World Cup bid for 2034, with the offer described as 'the biggest contract in the history of sports'. It is claimed that the winger would be well financially remunerated, with the deal worth €200 million-per-year over a five-year contract.

GIVEMSPORT Key Statistic: The proposed offer to bring Vinicius Jr to Saudi Arabia would put him on the same annual earnings as Cristiano Ronaldo and double the amount of Neymar and Karim Benzema.

As is often the sticking point when luring players of the magnitude over to the Middle East, the urge to play in competitions like the Champions League can be enough to force a player to stay in Europe. To combat this, the two-time European Cup winner would be allowed to leave as a free agent and return to the continent once his five-year stint has come to an end.Most importantly, it is believed that as part of any potential move, the Brazilian would also sign a separate 10-year deal that would see him become an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup as the tournament, while not yet confirmed, is set to be held in Saudi Arabia as they are the only country to have submitted a bid before the 31st October 2023 deadline.

Vinicius Jr 'Open' to Saudi Move

Conflicting reports give different accounts of the Brazilian's thoughts

The word from the Reuters report is that while Vinicius is happy and motivated at Real Madrid, he is believed to be considering the offer and is under the impression that such a lucrative deal needs to be well thought over before making a decision. He even gave permission to the PIF to speak to Los Blancos, although Madrid have shown no sign of being interested in negotiating their star man's departure. This has been backed up by Relevo, who state that the combined worth of the two deals the player will be asked to sign could be worth 20 times the amount of his current earnings.

Meanwhile, beIN Sports have claimed that the situation is completely different, and that Vinicius has zero interest in leaving the Spanish capital thanks to his satisfaction at Madrid and his desire to win the Ballon d'Or, something he believes he cannot do while playing outside of Europe.