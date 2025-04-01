Mohamed Salah's career at Liverpool is still set to come to an end on paper at the end of the campaign due to his expiring contract - and a report has stated that the forward 'remains interested' in a move to Saudi Arabia, with his Anfield future still up in the air.

Salah has been a superb player for the Reds over the years, but that has come with continued links away from Anfield - including plenty to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad reportedly making a £150million bid for him on deadline day in August 2023. Those rumours have increased at an exponential rate, especially with the Egypt legend out of contract in the summer - and a report has stated that Salah does remain interested in moving to the Middle East.

The report by Jason Burt of the Telegraph states that Salah 'remains interested' in a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer - though he is unlikely to move before the Club World Cup begins in June.

The Saudi Pro League, acting as a collective, remains confident that Salah is still considering joining them once his contract expires at the end of June. And although he is unlikely to make the move to Al-Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup's initiation on June 10, it's understood that there are still existing 'lines of communication' that remain open with Middle Eastern chiefs.

Fans of the Anfield club won't want him to go, particularly as he's been their standout player this season with 44 goal contributions already in the Premier League. Salah has almost single-handedly fired the Reds to the top of the division, and to a second top-flight title since 1990 - with their first coming in another fruitful season of his back in 2020.

However, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk both being out of contract in the summer, Arne Slot won't want to lose any of the trio. Alexander-Arnold looks set to move to Real Madrid, and so in any case, that makes keeping Salah even more vital going into next season - especially if the club are to keep their main goal threat.