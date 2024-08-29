Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is leaving the door open for a massive money fight in boxing.

Though the popular Mexican prizefighter must first handle Edgar Berlanga at a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view on Prime Video in Las Vegas on September 14, it appears he'd consider competing against Terence Crawford in a future money-spinner.

Alvarez has plenty of options. There is a legacy fight with David Benavidez who, since 2022, has emerged as a viable threat to Canelo's crown as the No.1 fighter at super middleweight. But a bout with 'Bud' has grown in stature since Crawford bludgeoned long-time rival Errol Spence Jr. in an all-time great beating last year.

Canelo Appears Open to 'Bud' Bout

The fight would see Crawford rise multiple weight classes to meet Alvarez

Boxing financier Turki Alalshikh has long talked about a fantasy fight between Crawford and Canelo. According to a GIVEMESPORT source with knowledge of the situation, Crawford received $14 million for fighting Israil Madrimov atop a Matchroom and Riyadh Season event earlier this month. Crawford won that fight by decision, and there has been industry speculation since then as to where Crawford — one of the sport's best, and most in-form fighters — goes from here.

Boxing promoter Sampson Lewkowicz told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that one of his boxers, the unified super welterweight world champion Sebastian Fundora, could end up fighting Crawford over Spence. GIVEMESPORT sources told us through the summer that a Fundora and Spence fight could headline a PBC event in December.

But the WBO mandated Wednesday that Fundora must fight Crawford, and that representatives for the two parties have 30 days from August 28 to agree to a deal, before purse bids — an auction to host the fight — is called.

That 30-day deadline is beyond September 14, when Canelo boxes Berlanga in a fight he is widely-expected to win. Canelo did not want to entertain Alalshikh's advances to fight Crawford while he is preparating to fight Berlanga, he said at a Beverly Hills press conference GIVEMESPORT attended recently.

Now, to Boxing Scene, he hinted that he's open to the fight as he could, in theory, entertain the option once he's completed his T-Mobile Arena fight on Mexican Independence Day weekend in the coming weeks.

"I'm not saying that fight can't happen," he told Boxing Scene reporter Lance Pugmire on Wednesday. "That order [from the WBO] doesn't matter."

The Fight Could Prove to be Big Business at The Box Office

It could generate as many sales as Spence vs Crawford

The most financially-lucrative event Crawford has been a part of was the Spence fight in 2023, which generated more than $20 million at the gate, and sold to approximately 675,000 to 750,000 homes in the US, per GIVEMESPORT sources.

There are few, if any, opponents Crawford could face who would ensure he replicates those numbers, or exceeds them, aside from Canelo. And for Canelo, too, a fight with Benavidez could easily break those figures but one against Crawford could, too, and it would be seen as the less dangerous bout due to the weight advantage Canelo — who competes 14 pounds north of Crawford — would have.