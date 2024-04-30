Highlights Boxing star Canelo Alvarez has taken to social media to show off his shredded physique ahead of his return to the ring.

'Saul' is set to defend his undisputed super-middleweight titles against Jaime Munguia on the 4th of May.

The Mexican has not fought since he defeated Jermell Charlo back in September 2023.

Canelo Alvarez appears to be taking his fight with Jaime Munguia very seriously and looks absolutely shredded just days before the pair are scheduled to go head-to-head.

'Saul' is set to defend his undisputed super-middleweight titles against his fellow countryman on the 4th of May at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

The Mexican is always considered one of the best to lace up their gloves in the modern era and comes into the clash with Munguia off the back of a unanimous decision victory against Jermell Charlo back in September 2023.

As for Munguia, the undefeated boxer, he comes into the mouthwatering showdown of a TKO victory against John Ryder earlier this year and poses a real threat to 'Saul.'

Canelo Alvarez's Incredible Physique Ahead of Munguia Fight

It shows how seriously he's taking it...

Taking to social media, it looks as if 'Saul' is taking the fight very seriously and is leaving no stone unturned. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Canelo showed off his shredded physique while dancing to some music in the gym.

The four-weight world champion has always looked in sensational shape for his events, but on this occasion, he looks potentially more ripped than ever before.

The 33-year-old has been training in Lake Tahoe, California, at an altitude of around 6,000 feet for his upcoming showdown in Las Vegas.

Traditionally, 'Saul' has worked out in his beloved country of Mexico as well as San Diego, but has made some slight tweaks for this camp.

It certainly looks like it's paid off as he looks dialled in and switched on for his epic all-Mexican showdown with Munguia. Speaking about the decision to train in California on the Big Fight Weekend podcast, Canelo said: "I feel great when I train in the altitude.

"When we were thinking about going to the altitude we were thinking about Lake Tahoe. So we found this gym and we feel great because it's a very relaxed place, we have everything we need and my training camp is going really well. I feel my best right now."

Canelo Shares His Thoughts on Munguia Fight

He believes the Mexican has earned the shot at gold

Speaking to TUDN via Marca, Canelo highlighted the fact that he has chosen Munguia, as he considers that this will allow 'to see two fighters disputing four world titles': "I think he has earned it with the fights he has done, the person he is and it also gives me a lot of pride to be able to say that another Mexican earned the opportunity, it is the first time in history that we are going to see two Mexicans fighting for the four world titles and that makes me very proud."

'Saul' added: "And I think he is a strong fighter who has a winning mentality, I think the two mentalities that will meet on May 4 is a guarantee of a great fight."

David Benavidez will be a keen observer as he eyes a potential future showdown with either Alvarez or Munguia and has already shared his thoughts on how the upcoming fight will go. Arguably the biggest fight for 'Saul' right now remains the American - who is a volume-puncher fighter who poses the biggest threat to the Mexican.