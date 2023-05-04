Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has a reputation as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of the last decade.

Over a 16-year career, he has a record of 58 wins from 62 fights, and he is a four-weight world champion.

It's just not his record and his boxing ability that fans love him for, however, he is also known to be ultra-respectful to his opponents after his fights.

Every time he knocks an opponent out, he asks the audience to quieten down while he checks on his fallen opponent. This is in stark contrast to the majority of boxers, who tend to let the emotion loose when they emerge victorious.

He once said: "I like to respect my opponents when they respect me."

Video: Canelo checking on his opponents

It's easy to see why so many fans in the comment section admire Canelo for his post-fight gestures. No celebrations, no mocking, nothing. Just straight up respect and kindness.

"Got a new favourite boxer now," "That is what you call winning with class! Great sportsmanship!" "That's a serious level of empathy" and "And just like that. I’m a fan" were just a few of the responses.

And the respect Canelo extends is also given to his opponents.

After his bout with Gennady Golovkin last year, he said in his post-fight interview: "Thank you so much my friend. Thank you Golovkin, thank you, thank you for everything. We give the fans three good fights, and thank you for everything."

Canelo went on to add: "He's a really good fighter, I know. He’s strong, he’s a great fighter. And that’s why we are here, right? I am glad to share the ring with him. It’s very important for me, for my legacy, for my country, for everybody. I’ve gone through some very difficult things in my life. I’ve actually shown that defeats are great because they enable you to come back and show humility. I’m going to keep going to keep my legacy going.”

The Mexican always speaks of the respect he has for his rivals, and another instance of this came when he fought, and beat, Caleb Plant in Las Vegas in 2021.

He said of Plant: "Definitely my respect for Caleb Plant, he's a very difficult fighter, he had a lot of ability. I do respect the fighter. He wanted to still fight me, he wanted to still continue. I told him, 'There's no shame, we had a great fight today.'He did say sorry, that he didn't mean it that way. Everything is okay."

Canelo, the youngest of eight brothers, was bullied as a child for his red hair and freckles, until one day, he stood up to the bully, hit him, and broke his nose.

Even after that experience, he showed just how much class he has, as many years later, he would bump into the same bully at a restaurant, and he actually paid the bill for the bully and his family.