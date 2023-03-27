It wasn't easy, but France still managed to pick up a vital win over the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday evening.

A Les Bleus team led by new captain Kylian Mbappe secured the away victory by a scoreline of 1-0, Benjamin Pavard's stunner at the start of the second half earning them three precious points.

The Bayern Munich defender just doesn't know how to score ordinary goals, does he?

Video: Pavard's rocket for France vs Ireland

Not quite as good as his effort against Argentina at the 2018 World Cup, but still a wonderful strike from the right-back.

Didier Deschamps' side have now won their first two Euro 2024 qualifiers after thrashing the Netherlands 4-0 last week.

But France would be sitting on four points, not six, if not for a crucial intervention by Mike Maignan against Ireland.

The goalkeeper, who is now the nation's undisputed number one following Hugo Lloris' retirement, produced one of the saves of the season to deny the hosts a famous late equaliser.

It looked for all the world that Nathan Collins' well-directed header from a corner would end up nestling in the back of France's net.

Maignan had other ideas, though.

The AC Milan shot-stopper threw himself to the right and somehow managed to get a strong hand to the ball, with France then able to clear their lines as a result of his magnificence.

As saves go, we really can't recall any better in Europe so far this campaign...

Video: Maignan's incredible save to secure France's 1-0 win over Ireland

Wow. Maignan's display of athleticism is a stark reminder that he's now firmly among the best in the goalkeeping business.

He was a great servant, but it doesn't look like France are going to miss Lloris one bit.

Now, it's time for the Maignan era - and his presence makes France an even scarier prospect at Euro 2024.

As you may recall, the 27-year-old was sensational in Milan's title-winning 2021/22 campaign.

Maignan was voted into the Team of the Year and named Serie A Best Goalkeeper.

He also played a key role in Lille's surprise Ligue 1 title triumph in 2020/21.