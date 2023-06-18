Nassef Sawiris partnered with another billionaire in Wes Edens to form NSWE and purchase a controlling stake in Aston Villa Football Club in July 2018.

It couldn't have come at a more vital time, saving Villa from complete and total financial ruin under Tony Xia's erratic ownership. One year later, they were faced with rebuilding the team ready for the Premier League, with Dean Smith and Jack Grealish taking Villa - the club they supported as boys - back to the promised land after three difficult seasons in the Championship.

From survival on the last day in 2020 to qualifying for European football on the final day this season, it's been a whirlwind for Villa fans. And while NSWE's recruitment has been far from perfect, they have made a number of incredible signings over the past five years that form the backbone of Unai Emery's team today.

Here are five of their best.

5. Tyrone Mings

An honourable mention must go to both Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa here, who can both consider themselves desperately unfortunate not to make this list.

Mings, however, has been invaluable to the club both on and off the pitch ever since he joined on an initial loan in January 2019. It took £20 million to convince Bournemouth to sell once promotion was achieved, but Mings has been an ever-present since.

After being unfairly stripped of the club captaincy by Steven Gerrard and dropped at the start of the 22/23 campaign, Mings took it on the chin and fought his way back into the team. Under Unai Emery he has played the best football of his career and looks undroppable - whichever left-sided centre-backs Villa may target in the summer.

Overall, Mings has made 165 appearances for Villa, wearing the armband during 49 of those. Despite the sizeable outlay to sign him, longevity has made it a wise investment.

4. John McGinn

One of the first signings made under NSWE, McGinn joined from Scottish club Hibernian when it looked for all the world that he would be snapped up by Brendan Rodgers' Celtic - the club at which his grandfather once served as chairman and he supported as a boy.

Celtic's loss was Villa's game as McGinn immediately became a fan favourite at Villa Park. Who can forget that volley against Sheffield Wednesday, his very first goal for the club. His winner in the Championship play-off final, while fortunate, was a fitting end to a debut season that saw him named both Players' Player and Supporters' Player of the Season.

While McGinn struggled badly under Gerrard - which Villa player didn't? - he has found a new lease of life as a roaming, rampaging wide midfielder for Emery and has deservedly kept the captain's armband. For a reported £2.5 million, signings don't come much better than this.

3. Douglas Luiz

Villa's newly crowned Players' Player and Supporters' Player of the Season, Douglas Luiz, joined Villa from Manchester City for £15 million in the summer of 2019 to little fanfare. The Brazilian had spent two seasons on loan playing La Liga football for Girona and left the Etihad having failed to make an appearance.

Four seasons and over 150 appearances later, Luiz has cemented himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League. Ahead of the 22/23 campaign and with his contract winding down, it looked for all the world that Luiz would leave Villa Park.

Much to everyone's surprise, Luiz instead signed a new long-term deal in October and played his best season to date for Villa, even scoring crucial goals down the stretch to lift the club into Europe for the first time in 13 years.

2. Emi Martinez

After making only 15 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in nine years and departing on six separate loan spells, Villa saw enough in Martinez's cup performances to take the perennial backup off the Gunners' hands for £20 million.

A huge risk at the time, it paid dividends immediately as the 6 foot 5 shot-stopper saved a penalty on his debut to help Villa seal a 1-0 home win. 112 appearances and 39 clean sheets later, a club record, Martinez has shattered expectations. His World Cup-winning exploits for Argentina don't even need mentioning.

With four years left on his contract and a genuine love for the club that has helped him become a global superstar, it would potentially take a world record fee for a goalkeeper for Martinez to leave Villa Park. Long may his shot-stopping, penalty-saving, hip-shaking exploits continue.

1. Boubacar Kamara

This may be a slightly controversial choice given the other success stories Villa have had, but signing Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer and five-year deal last summer was one of the best pieces of business any club in Europe did - even if they have agreed to pay him £150k per week. The 23-year-old French international was one of very few players to perform under Gerrard and was desperately unlucky to have a promising debut season interrupted by injury.

Since coming back, however, Kamara has been nothing short of exceptional, running the show from midfield alongside Douglas Luiz as Villa beat Chelsea and Brighton, as well as drawing at Anfield, to secure European football. Against the Reds, Kamara made a whopping seven tackles, while his pass success rate was a staggering 93.5% versus a high-pressing Brighton side.

Trust me, you've seen nothing yet from the 6 foot midfielder.