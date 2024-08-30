Key Takeaways The sport of boxing has seen many scary and career-ending knockouts since it began.

In Mike Tyson's early days, he was known for his fight-ending power and was capable of putting anyone to sleep.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have both produced several brutal knockouts during their respective careers.

While many enjoy watching the sweet science in motion, boxing - which is also known as the art of punching - is a beautiful yet extremely dangerous sport.

Over the years, there have been many knockouts from the past that still haunt fans even to this day. Fans may be satisfied with a fighter shutting the lights out of their opponent, but it just shows brutal the sport really is and the bravery it takes to even consider stepping foot inside the ring.

Today, we take a look at the 12 scariest knockouts in the history of the sport. They have mainly been ranked on the sheer brutalness of the finish, regardless of the importance of the contest.

12 Mike Tyson vs Marvis Frazier

26/07/1986 | Tyson KOs Frazier - Round 1

Mike Tyson's fastest-ever knockout came when he destroyed the son of a legendary heavyweight champion. 'Iron Mike' is widely regarded as one of the greatest American heavyweight boxers of all time, but in his fight with Marvis Frazier, Tyson was looking to keep his undefeated record intact as he bid to become a world champion.

From the off, Frazier made the mistake of exchanging with Tyson in the centre of the ring. Soon after, Tyson's jab backed his opponent into the corner. 'Iron Mike' then unleashed two ferocious uppercuts, the second of which caught Frazier on the point of the chin, sending his eyes rolling back into his head.

Tyson then landed a barrage of follow-up punches, including a clean left hook, but the fight was clearly over. When Frazier collapsed and was left slumped unconscious against the ropes, referee Joe Cortez finally decided to wave off the fight.

11 Mike Tyson vs Larry Holmes

22/01/1988 | Tyson KOs Holmes - Round 4

Unsurprisingly, Tyson features again. This time, in the fifth defence of his heavyweight world titles against Larry Holmes. The dangerous heavyweight star was on a role following wins over James Smith, Pinklon Thomas, Tony Tucker and Tyrell Biggs. Heading into the heavyweight contest, Holmes - who was 38 at the time - was on a two-fight losing streak to Michael Spinks and hadn't fought since 1986.

It was a huge risk to come back into the ring and take on someone like Tyson, who was young and hungry to stay at the pinnacle of the sport. In the fourth round, after knocking Holmes down twice, Tyson finished the heavyweight veteran off with a brutal right to the jaw while Holmes was dazed against the ropes.

10 Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz

31/10/2020 | Davis KOs Santa Cruz - Round 6

While the lower weight classes traditionally don't tend to produce devastating KOs, Gervonta Davis has made a bit of a habit of securing jaw-dropping knockout wins. With 28 of his 30 wins coming by way of knockout, the undefeated star's best finish unquestionably came four years ago when he took on Leo Santa Cruz.

Coincidentally, it came on the night of Halloween in 2020 - with Davis eager to put on a nightmare display. From the word go, Davis wasn’t going to give away any early rounds to the dangerous Cruz. The young knockout artist was looking for looping power punches in the form of lead hooks and uppercuts. The game plan was manifested in the sixth-round when the Baltimore boxer landed a bomb of an uppercut while on his back foot – a true mark of power. Following a pause in the action due to a low blow, Davis smelled blood in the water and put nonstop pressure on Cruz to reveal an opening to land a booming uppercut that unplugged Cruz.

9 Canelo Alvarez vs Amir Khan

07/05/2016 | Alvarez KOs Khan - Round 6

While Amir Khan rightfully earned his crack at Canelo Alvarez following wins over Chris Algieri, Devon Alexander and Luis Collazo, it was poor timing for the British fighter as the Mexican was on his way to becoming the pound-for-pound king.

Early on in the contest, Alvarez was finding ways to close the distance against Khan until he was able to perfectly calculate an overhand right that left Khan flattened on the canvas for one of the greatest one-punch knockouts of all time. As soon as 'Saul' detonated that fight-ending right hand, Khan quickly collapsed, and it was evident that the Mexican punched his lights out as it took some time before the Brit was able to get back to his feet.

8 Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz 2

23/11/2019 | Wilder KOs Ortiz - Round 7

Despite recent years suggesting otherwise, Deontay Wilder will still go down as one of the 'baddest' fighters in the history of combat sports. His spell at the top between 2015 and 2019 was breathtaking. Any of his 42 career knockouts is worth featuring on this list.

'The Bronze Bomber' proved that his unbelievable power could knock out Luis Ortiz for the only time in his career. The second knockout was something that you just don’t see every day.

The timing of this fight came in-between fights between Tyson Fury and the “Bronze Bomber”, who was looking for a major statement win before rematching the Brit, and he definitely did that by firing a piston through the guard of the Cuban boxer's forehead. Typically, a fighter goes down from a punch on the nose, jawline or temple, but to see Ortiz fold from the punch was scary.

7 Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

09/10/2021 | Fury KOs Wilder - Round 11

In what was an all-time classic, Wilder started the fight as the aggressor, jabbing Fury to the body and landing several clean right hands to his chest early on. However, in the third, the Brit caught 'The Bronze Bomber' with a right hook to the temple followed by a right uppercut in the clinch, which sent Wilder to the canvas.

The next round saw Wilder land a left jab followed by a straight right hand to Fury's left temple, stunning the champion and knocking him down. 'The Gypsy King' made it back up but was floored once more in the same round after the American heavyweight connected with a short right hand.

Eventually, Fury connected on a left hook and jaw-dropping right hand to send Wilder face-first to the canvas, with the referee waving off the fight in the 11th round, which saw the Englishman retain his title.

6 Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte

22/08/2020 | Povetkin KOs Whyte - Round 5

Dillian Whyte's agonising wait for a first-ever world title shot went on after a sickening result against Alexander Povetkin that came when he appeared on the verge of a 12th consecutive win. Whyte had started carefully behind the jab as it was clear that he was wary of his opponent's power.

Povetkin's corner-men seemed troubled as early as after the second round. Shortly after, the veteran Russian was rocked by a left-right combo from Whyte. In the fourth round, Whyte completely took over, twice knocking Povetkin down. The first came from a left hook to the temple, the second with a crunching left uppercut.

However, anything can happen in heavyweight boxing as we know. The fight ended suddenly in the fifth round when Povetkin crashed home a colossal uppercut - Whyte fell flat on his back and was clearly left unconscious as the referee instantly called a halt to the fight.

5 Juan Manuel Marquez vs Manny Pacquiao

8/12/2012 | Marquez KOs Pacquiao - Round 6

Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez were engaged in a heated rivalry which spanned over eight years, four fights and 42 rounds before one punch ended it. It's very rare to get to fight four of a rivalry when one boxer hasn’t won any of the first three. That said, the showdowns between the pair was very unique due to some questionable scorecards.

Marquez survived three knockdowns to draw the first fight, lost via decision in the second and then lost another close encounter in the third - with many feeling as if Marquez did enough to win. However, he eventually settled the score in 2012.

The Mexican scored his first knockdown of the rivalry in round three when he feinted to the body before landing a looping overhand right that floored Pacquiao.

Pacquiao was then able to get back into the contest in round six, but as he backed Marquez against the ropes and went searching for the fight-ending blow, he ran into a counter right hand that left him out cold on the canvas.

4 Manny Pacquiao vs Ricky Hatton

02/05/2009 | Pacquiao KOs Hatton - Round 2

Heading into the fight, Pacquiao was fighting in his fourth weight division in as many fights, but his power on the night proved far too much for Ricky Hatton. The Filipino landed 73 blows to Hatton's 18, 65 of them power punches, while Hatton only landed with two jabs.

Pacquiao stunned Hatton midway through the first round with three straight rights before Hatton walked onto a right hook with a minute remaining. The Brit rose on the count of eight, but Pacquiao continued to pierce his leaky defence with lightning combinations before putting him down again with a brutal left.

Hatton struggled to his feet, but his legs had gone from beneath him, and he was hanging on for dear life at the bell. The second round saw Pacquiao land with two looping rights and a stunning left-right-left combination. Finally, the Filipino star unleashed a thunderous left hand that left Hatton unconscious before he had hit the canvas.

3 Alexander Povetkin vs David Price

31/03/2018 | Povetkin KOs Price - Round 5

David Price came into the contest with a significant height and reach advantage over Povetkin as he looked to secure a career changing win against the Russian.

Price landed two tidy shots at the end of the first round to give himself hope as he came into the bout as a big underdog. However, Povetkin's power told in the third as he chopped down Price with a booming left hook that cut him just above his left eye.

The Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist answered the count and gave Povetkin plenty to think about at the end of the round with a huge right hand of his own. Given Povetkin's record, the fight was never going to the judges' scorecards. In the fifth round, the Russian landed a huge shot to the body, followed by a right hand which wobbled and opened Price's defence before landing a devastating left under the chin to KO him cold.

2 Ray Mercer vs Tommy Morrison

18/10/1991 | Mercer KOs Morrison - Round 5

Ray Mercer's knockout win against Tommy Morrison was one of the most blood-chilling KOs in the history of the sport. In this fight, it's fair to say “Merciless” really did live up to his chilling nickname.

Throughout the first four rounds, Mercer absored many of Morrison's best shots before suddenly exploding into life. Mercer hurt Morrison with a right hand that sent him to the ropes. While evidently looking dazed and covering up defensively, Morrsion was hit with a left hook that really hurt him.

Mercer refused to stop there and landed two hard rights that knocked Morrision out. Even though Morrison was unconscious, he was still being held up by the ropes.

While unconscious with his hands down at his sides, the referee allowed Mercer to land numerous hard blows on Morrison before he finally crumbled to the canvas.

1 Roy Jones Jr vs Art Serwano

03/04/1992 | Jones Jr​​​​​​​ KOs Serwano - Round 1

At the time, the dazzling Jones Jr, 23, was soaring up the world middleweight rankings and was really making a name for himself on a global scale. He met Serwano in his second fight of 1992 as he looked to maintain his unbeaten record.

What Jones Jr did to Serwano in the very first round shocked even hardened fight fans. In typical Jones Jr fashion, he come out of the blocks quickly and landed a sickening overhand bomb of a right hand that landed flush on Serwano’s unguarded temple.

Serwano quickly crashed to the canvas, squirming on the floor, mouth open, and eyes rolling to the back of his head. It was indeed X-Rated stuff, and for a while, the medics on hand feared the worse.

Thankfully, Serwano regained consciousness, and he was okay, even fighting on for a further four years, engaging in seven additional fights - but the loss to Jones Jr will still haunt him for many years after.