Key Takeaways The UFC faithful have witnessed many jaw-dropping KOs since the promotion was founded.

Alex Pereira's knockout over Sean Strickland will go down as one of the scariest of all time.

Francis Ngannou's uppercut from hell against Alistair Overeem still sends shivers down MMA fans' spines.

It's never easy to reach the pinnacle of the UFC. One slip-up could cost your career forever - with many failing to fulfil their dream of becoming a champion in MMA's biggest promotion.

The Las Vegas-based promotion is not only the most valuable combat sports organisation in the world, but arguably the most brutal in the world. While fans enjoy one-punch knockouts, a lot of these finishes could affect many fighters' health going forward and could put them off fighting again.

Many are unaware of the sacrifices these individuals face before stepping foot inside the Octagon. Here, we take a look at the scariest KOs in the history of the UFC. These have been ranked based on the quality of the punch, the magnitude of the test, and the occasion on which it took place.

12 Holly Holm vs Ronda Rousey

15/11/2015 | Holm KOs Rousey - Round 2

Before Ronda Rousey was knocked off her throne by Holly Holm, she was the biggest star in women's MMA. The American seemed to have beaten every opponent she faced even before stepping foot inside the Octagon. The Olympic bronze medalist had a powerful judo skill set that helped her achieve eight-straight submission victories to start her MMA career.

Heading into the mouthwatering showdown, Holm, who was a huge underdog, was not frightened by Rousey and was very technical in how she diffused the champion’s charging style. After several failed attempts to grab hold of Holm, the momentum of the fight was turned. The final action of the fight saw Holm step aside and deliver a ruthless left high kick to the jaw of Rousey in a wild scramble that resulted in the changing of the guard.

11 Anderson Silva vs Vitor Belfort

05/02/2011 | Anderson KOs Belfort - Round 1

Anderson Silva will unquestionably go down as the greatest Brazilian mixed martial artist of all time. The former middleweight king dominated every opponent he faced during the peak of his powers. After his close contest with Chael Sonnen, Silva was then scheduled to defend his middleweight crown against Vitor Belfort. The fight was the definition of a Mexican standoff as neither fighter wanted to give an inch.

The five-round main event began at a very slow pace. The two elite Mixed Martial Artists were trying to download the other’s timing for a perfect counterstrike, as was their style throughout their careers. Despite the slow start, Silva, a striking genius, lulled Belfort to sleep, after giving him a false sense of security. In a change of pace, Silva stood still and then delivered a scorching front kick right up the middle of Belfort’s guard to close the show in blistering fashion, knocking the Brazilian out cold.

10 Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson

07/05/2022 | Chandler KOs Ferguson - Round 2

Since signing with the UFC back in 2021, Michael Chandler has been a joy to watch. The former Bellator lightweight champion scored a devastating KO on his debut against Dan Hooker before suffering back-to-back defeats to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Looking to get back in the win column, Chandler faced Tony Ferguson, who was rapidly declining. Chandler suffered a tough opening round as he was dropped fairly early, and with 'El Cucuy' closing in on a finish, 'Iron' was able to survive the round.

Clearly eager to start the second round on the front foot, Chandler was quick off the blocks and detonated a jaw-dropping head kick which sent Ferguson into oblivion - just 17 seconds into the second round.

9 Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman

20/08/2022 - Edwards KOs Usman - Round 5

Riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Leon Edwards finally earned his crack at the title against Kamaru Usman - who looked unbeatable. The showdown between the two welterweight stars had it all. A battle of heart and will, that forced the man who wanted it more to dig deeper and pull out not only an amazing finish, but one of the best comebacks of all-time.

Going into the fifth and final round, Usman was leading on the scorecards and looked set to retain his title. Famously, Edwards' coach, Dave Lovell, fired up his fighter with one of the most epic speeches we’ve ever heard in-between rounds. These strong words of encouragement led to Edwards brutally producing one of the best head kick knockouts of all time and beating Usman in the final minute of the fight.

8 Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

24/04/2021 | Usman KOs Masvidal - Round 2

Usman was looking to make a real statement in his rematch with Jorge Masvidal. The pair fought to a decision in their first encounter, but the second showdown was anything but. In the first round, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and 'Gamebred' were trading on their feet.

The former champion landed a few solid combinations before Masvidal managed to get into the groove, which sparked Usman to shoot for the takedown. Before the end of the first round, 'Gamebred' was able to get to his feet and landed a hard knee to get some momentum heading into the second round.

Masvidal began the second with a hard leg kick. Soon after, Usman feinted a left and fired a vicious right hand that turned Masvidal's head on impact, knocking him out cold - with Usman going on to retain his welterweight title.

7 Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje

13/04/2024 | Holloway KOs Gaethje | Round 5

In combat sports, all it takes is one moment of brilliance to steal the entire show. With a total of 12 current or former champions fighting at UFC 300 in Las Vegas, it was going to take something extraordinary to stand out, but Max Holloway rose to the challenge.

The former featherweight champion moved up a weight class to take on Justin Gaethje - which was a tough ask. Much to everyone's surprise, Holloway dominated the striking exchanges and was closing in on a historic victory. However, with only 10 seconds remaining, Holloway pointed to the floor, inviting his American opponent to stand and trade blows. With the pair swinging wildly, burning the final remnants of their energy following a gruelling five rounds, it was Holloway who connected hardest, sending Gaethje crumbling to the canvas with one second remaining with a brutal knockout.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan described the finish as the "KO of the century", while the promotion's president Dana White likened it to a "scene from a movie."

6 Alex Pereira vs Sean Strickland

02/07/2022 | Pereira KOs Strickland - Round 1

In just his third fight in the organisation, Alex Pereira proved again why standing and striking with him is risky business. In his first chance to make a statement on a major pay-per-view against a highly ranked opponent, 'Poatan' unleashed a devastating left hook that put Sean Strickland down and out in the first round at UFC 276.

It was a jaw-dropping finish as the Brazilian needed just a single shot to land flush that dropped the American to the canvas where Pereira delivered one more huge strike before the referee rushed in to stop the bout.

“I don’t care whatever he says in the pre-fight interviews, I don’t take anything personal,” Pereira said about the American. “I want to thank him for fighting me. We had a strong strategy. Took some time in there for the knockout.”

5 Edson Barboza vs Terry Etim

14/01/2012 | Barboza KOs Etim - Round 3

One of the more famous head-kick knockouts in the history of the UFC is, without a doubt, Edson Barboza’s fantastic spinning wheel kick over Terry Etim - which is a must for every fight fan’s watchlist. Barboza was just breaking into the UFC and had already stopped an opponent with a rare TKO via leg kicks stoppage in his UFC debut, but nobody could’ve expected what we were about to see on that night.

The first round of the fight was evenly matched as both men exchanged strikes and cancelled out each other’s grappling. In the closing moments of the round, Barboza changed it with a spinning back-kick that landed flush on the solar plexus of Etim.

In the second round, the heat was turned up a notch as the volume and velocity of strikes increased. Somehow, this fight made it to the third round, and in this round, the Brazilian unleashed a spinning attack that froze Etim to secure a historic and devastating win.

4 Impa Kasanganay vs Joaquin Buckley

11/10/2020 | Buckley KOs Kasanganay - Round 2

Coming into the fight off the back of a TKO defeat to Kevin Holland on his UFC debut, Joaquin Buckley was desperate to pick up his first victory in the promotion. Buckley's second assignment in the UFC was a tough test in Impa Kasanganay - who was undefeated at the time and already experienced in the Las Vegas-based organisation.

With very little separating the pair, it was Buckley who produced one of the greatest KOs in the history of the organisation. In the second round of their middleweight contest, Buckley unleashed a jaw-dropping spinning back kick which sent Kasanganay crashing to the canvas, leaving him in a brutal state.

3 Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren

06/07/2019 | Masvidal KOs Askren - Round 1

After back-to-back defeats to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson in 2017, Jorge Masvidal opted to take some time away from the sport. On his return to the cage two years later, 'Gamebred' shocked the world with a devastating KO over Darren Till. The win over the Brit set up a mouthwatering showdown with Ben Askren.

Masvidal became a certified global superstar when he landed the perfect shot to knock out Askren just five seconds into their fight at UFC 239 in July 2019. The pair were involved in many heated exchanges heading into the bout, but it was Masvidal who had the last laugh.

In an unexpected fashion, ‘Gambred’ caught his rival slipping and KO’d him with a flying knee in five seconds. After setting a near unbreakable quickest UFC KO record, Masvidal added insult to the finish by mocking his opponent as he lay stiff on the floor.

2 Dan Henderson vs Michael Bisping

11/07/2009 | Henderson KO's Bisping - Round 2

Dan Henderson was already a well-established mixed martial artist before his showdown with Michael Bisping - which was billed as the middleweight title eliminator. In the build-up to the mouthwatering contest, the Brit, in typical fashion, was quick to try and get into his opponent's head.

Bisping was made to pay for trash-talking Henderson when the Brit walked into his signature ‘H-Bomb.' Henderson followed his unconscious rival to the floor and famously landed another massive blow before making the KO his logo.

After suffering a brutal defeat, Bisping was able to get his revenge seven years later in the rematch as he secured a unanimous decision victory to successfully defend his middleweight title.

1 Francis Ngannou vs Alistair Overeem

2/12/2017 | Ngannou KOs Overeem - Round 1

Francis Ngannou will go down as the hardest-hitting puncher in the history of the UFC heavyweight division. That said, 'The Predator' actually won three of his first four MMA bouts by submission, before seemingly realising that it was far easier just to just knock his opponents into next week.

Once the Cameroonian striker got an appetite for destruction, he quickly cemented his legacy as one of the most fearsome punchers in combat sports history. That was demonstrated in his contest with Alistair Overeem - which arguably put Ngannou's name on the map. The 6ft 4in, 18 stone heavyweight icon was sent flying through the air by an uppercut KO that still goes viral every time Ngannou fights. Even to this day, whenever fans watch the knockout, it sends shivers down their spine and will no doubt go down as the scariest knockout of all time.