Highlights Kasper Schmeichel is close to joining Celtic on a free transfer, with negotiations over the deal underway.

The Dane is set to replace Joe Hart as the Scottish club's new number one goalkeeper.

Celtic might lose star player Matt O'Riley this summer, as Atalanta and Southampton show interest.

Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is close to joining Celtic on a free transfer, with negotiations between the Scottish club and the player's representatives underway, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Schmeichel spent the duration of last season at Belgian side Anderlecht, managing eight clean sheets across 31 league appearances (including both the league and play-off stage). Entering the latter stages of his career, the Dane will be looking for a final significant contract, and it appears Celtic may be prepared to offer this to him.

The Scottish giants have initiated negotiations with the 37-year-old, with only the final details now being sorted ahead of the move, Romano has revealed. Schmeichel will become the Glaswegian outfit's first signing of the summer, arriving at Celtic Park with a wealth of experience in some of Europe's top leagues.

Schmeichel Closing in on Move to Celtic

The veteran keeper will replace Hart as number one

Following his father Peter's footsteps, Schmeichel began his goalkeeping career in Manchester. Developing through the City academy, the Denmark international spent time at several different English clubs, before eventually settling in the East Midlands with Leicester.

The shot-stopper made 479 appearances in between the sticks for the Foxes, in a period that included a promotion campaign, a chaotic great escape and a staggering Premier League title-winning season. After spending a year in France with Nice, and then a further season on the continent with Anderlecht, Schmeichel is entering the swansong of his career and set to complete a switch to the Scottish Premiership.

Writing on X, transfer specialist Romano revealed the news that the Bhoys are close to securing the veteran's signature:

Celtic's hunt for a new number one has accelerated in recent days, as their season commences in just three weeks' time when they host Kilmarnock on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership. Schmeichel will replace another veteran goalkeeper in Joe Hart, who spent the last three years at the Lennoxtown training ground, making 153 appearances for the club.

With Hart retiring, the Scottish Champions were in need of a fresh influx of experience, and Schmeichel will provide this. The Copenhagen-born man will be keen to reunite with former boss Brendan Rodgers, who has been a long-time admirerer of the 6 foot 2 stopper. Speaking to the Daily Mail back in 2021, Rodgers hailed his professionalism:

"His devotion and mentality has really seen him excel at the highest level. He doesn't get tired every day of doing the right things and I can't speak highly enough of him. "He's super professional and loves training and pushes himself to the limit everyday. He's a great inspiration to the young goalkeepers, and the other players at the club, and he has some old school values, which I really like."

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Schmeichel Hart Appearances 23 37 Clean Sheets 5 13 Saves Per 90 3.74 1.68 Save Percentage 80% 70.1% Pass Accuracy 80.3% 87.3%

Celtic Could Lose Star Player O'Riley in this window

The midfielder has been linked with Southampton

After acquiring a Dane who largely grew up in England, Celtic could be about to lose one of the same ilk. The Glasgow-based side have rejected a £17 million bid from Atalanta for Denmark international Matt O'Riley, who scored 18 goals and registered 13 assists in the SPL last season.

The prolific midfield player is wanted by the Italian outfit as a replacement for Teun Koopmeiners, although Celtic are holding out for an excessive club-record sale for their talisman, that would eclipse the £25 million Al Ittihad paid for winger Jota last summer. This could come to fruition, with Southampton supposedly intent on making a £20 million bid for ORiley, while Leicester have also shown interest.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/07/2024