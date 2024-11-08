Paul Scholes says Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo could excel in a more advanced role under Ruben Amorim, after establishing himself as one of Premier League's most promising defensive midfielders.

The former Red Devils ace suggested Mainoo could be utilised differently in Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system, playing as a number 10 alongside captain Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Scholes said a more advanced role would better suit Mainoo, who has largely played in a double pivot in the middle of the park under Erik ten Hag over the past 18 months.

“He’s got his two number 10s, which is something you don’t see here. And I think he’s got the players. I think Fernandes is definitely one of them. “I actually think Mainoo could be one of them as well. I think he’d be a better player, playing higher up as one of the 10s with a bit of security in behind. I think it would suit him more.”

Mainoo, who was forced off during United’s goalless draw with Aston Villa last month, is yet to return to action and missed out on a call-up to England’s squad for the November international break.

The 19-year-old featured in all of United’s first seven Premier League games this term but has not played since the start of October, with United relying on Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Manuel Ugarte in his absence.

The Red Devils have faced several injury setbacks this season but recently received a significant boost as Mason Mount, Leny Yoro, and Tyrell Malacia returned to first-team training.

United will be hoping to bounce back with a win in the Premier League on Sunday against Leicester City in what will be Ruud van Nistelrooy’s final game in charge, with Amorim set to take over next week.

The 39-year-old tactician is expected to implement his favoured 3-4-3 formation at United, having previously led Sporting to league titles in 2021 and 2024 with this system.

Kobbie Mainoo's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Pass accuracy % 88.2 Tackles per 90 2.52 Interceptions per 90 2.21 Minutes played 571

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-11-24.