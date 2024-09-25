Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that current star Marcus Rashford 'has been up to something' in midweek after being dropped for the Red Devils' clash against Crystal Palace at the weekend, following his brace in the 7-0 hammering of Barnsley in the League Cup.

Rashford had struggled for form in the build-up to the season, but with a goal against Southampton in the Premier League the weekend prior, ending a six-month barren spell in front of goal, he returned to the fore against Barnsley and doubled that with a brace at Old Trafford. But after not being included from the start against the Eagles, Scholes believes that there is something behind the scenes that Rashford has done in order to not be picked - stating that the England star has been 'up to something' in the lead-up to the clash in the capital.

Scholes: Rashford 'Has Been Up to Something'

The attacker was bizarrely dropped for the game vs Palace

Speaking on the Overlap, Scholes seemed to call manager Erik ten Hag's bluff after the Dutchman stated Rashford's omission was simply down to rotation, instead claiming that something had happened behind the scenes for the winger to have been dropped by the Red Devils. He said:

"United are struggling forward wise, aren't they? They're struggling for goals this year, they've scored five goals, three of them were against Southampton. That tells you that the forwards maybe just aren't good enough. "Leaving Rashford out on Saturday was...he's been up to something, hasn't he? Come on. He's not scored in such a long time, and all of a sudden he scores three goals in two games and he's not playing? He [Ten Hag] said it was rotation...come on, do me a favour."

Rashford came off the bench in the 61st minute to replace Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee as both United and Palace searched in vain to break the deadlock, but neither side could breach either of their opponents' defences and so Saturday evening's clash ended in a goalless draw.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 347 7th Goals 1 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =10th Shots Per Game 0.8 =8th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 7th Match rating 6.64 10th

It leaves United with seven points from just five Premier League games, having conceded five goals and scored five in the process - with their two wins coming against newly-promoted Southampton away from home and an opening day win against Fulham, courtesy of Zirkzee.

Rashford Game Time Should Remain The Same

The England star hasn't had added competition this summer

Rashford's goal against the Saints from the outside of the box was his first in almost exactly half a year, having notched a goal in the captivating 4-3 FA Cup win over Liverpool back in March; and with his strong run of form over the past week, it would have been thought that he'd start - but Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo were Ten Hag's preferred wingers against Palace.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford only scored eight goals in all competitions for Manchester United last season.

The Red Devils have signed in key areas this summer, most notably in defence with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro coming to the club over the transfer window.

But they failed to sign any wingers or wide attackers, and so Rashford's game time should largely remain the same as it was last season by battling it out with Garnacho, Diallo and Antony for game time at the Theatre of Dreams.

