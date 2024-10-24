Former Manchester United and England ace Paul Scholes played against some of the game’s greatest talents. Whether that was in the Premier League or on the biggest European stage, the Champions League, he came up against the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Busquets.

Commonly admired as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, the nicknamed Ginger Prince locked horns with all manner of talent across his illustrious career – one that included 11 Premier League crowns and two Champions League titles.

Scholes’ long list of midfield opposition includes Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, who played an eye-watering 648 games for Premier League giants Chelsea, but neither of them made the cut when naming a trio of his trickiest opponents.

Scholes Names Two of His Trickiest Opponents

‘An absolute nuisance, trying to close you down dead quick’

If you’re ever going to listen to someone about who is tough to play against – one of the few opinions that holds serious weight in the debate is that of Scholes, who is one of Manchester United’s greatest players of the Premier League era.

Recently, he name-dropped his three toughest opponents – calling one of them an ‘absolute nuisance’ – when speaking to Robbie Savage on the former Blackburn Rovers midfielder’s show: BBC Radio 5’s Savage Social.

He first insisted that he enjoyed playing the game at a leisurely pace and, as such, high-octane engine room operators were his worst nightmare as they gave him little to no time on the ball.

Kicking off his response, the now-49-year-old said: “When I played central midfield, I like to go into games thinking: ‘I just want to have all the time in the world here, just nobody around me, just find a little bit of space and pass the ball around.”

Scholes then proposed Savage, who he was speaking to at the time, that he was an ‘absolute nuisance’ for his all-action approach to football, which often gave more composed players like Scholes less time on the ball.

“Then you play against people like you [Savage]. An absolute nuisance, trying to close you down dead quick. I don’t want that; I just want it nice and relaxed. The way I played I didn’t really have to beat people or be stronger, quicker than the other person."

The ever-reliable Patrick Vieira, who is one of the greatest foreign players since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, was the next name that rolled off his tongue. The Frenchman’s inclusion is no surprise given how much of a dominant force he was during Arsenal’s glory days.

On the towering Cannes graduate, he said: “I suppose Patrick Vieira, you play against him, he is so long, he is so big. You think you’ve got the ball, and the next minute he nicks it over your head, he was a clever player as well.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vieira notched 32 goals and a further 50 assists across his 405-game outing for Arsenal.

Scholes Name-Drops Shock Inclusion

‘There’s one more that people won’t think of’

Savage and Vieira – the latter, in particular – both enjoyed illustrious careers in the top division, but Scholes’ third choice may have come as a shock to listeners of his conversation with radio show host, Savage.

Clarence Seedorf, Stefan Effenberg and Kaka were all snubbed by the central midfielder-turned-pundit – but someone who wasn’t was Papa Bouba Diop.

That’s right - Diop, who played for the likes of Fulham, West Ham United and Portsmouth in the top flight, was picked by Scholes with the Dakar-born ace monikered ‘The Wardrobe’, according to the Manchester United icon.

“There’s one more that people won’t think of. We used to play against Portsmouth,” he claimed, before quizzing Savage whether he remembered the late Diop. “Do you remember Papa Bouba Diop? Big, massive. They used to call him ‘the Wardrobe.’"

Scholes' Record vs Savage, Vieira and Diop Statistics Savage Vieira Diop Matches against 12 25 8 Minutes 896 1,690 621 Wins 7 10 6 Draws 3 5 1 Losses 2 10 1 Points per match 2.00 1.40 2.38

Suggesting that he was ‘awkward’ to play against, Scholes said that his physicality was a strong asset of his – and that a 50-50 situation with the ex-Birmingham City midfielder was, simply, a waste of time.

“You get involved physically with him and you’re wasting your time. I always found him awkward to play against. He wasn’t a Vieira, of course he wasn’t, but he still had talent.”

Back in November 2020, the former Senegal international - following a long-term illness - sadly passed away at the age of the young age of 42. He made 129 appearances in England's top flight and was a pivotal part of a Harry Redknapp-led FA Cup final triumph with Portsmouth.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 24/10/24