Highlights Bastian Schweinsteiger advises Rashford to join a better team for improved career prospects

Rashford's recent form at Manchester United has not been consistent or up to par

He says that Rashford could reach next level at another club with better support.

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has urged Marcus Rashford to leave the club in a bid to reignite his career after a stagnant few years at Old Trafford - by admitting that he would love to see the England international at a 'better team' where he recieves better service.

Barring a purple patch in January and February of last season, it hasn't been Rashford's best few years in a United shirt, and that has been evidenced by scoring just seven Premier League goals this season, with Erik ten Hag's side in seventh in the top-flight table. And Bayern legend Schweinsteiger, who moved to United late on in his career, has urged Rashford to move club for his own good.

Schweinsteiger: Marcus Rashford Should Leave Man Utd

The winger has been touted with moves away in the past

Speaking on The Overlap, the one-time World Cup winner said: "I would love to see [Marcus Rashford] in a better team where he gets the balls in the right moment. I'd love to see that. In the years in the past, you don't really see that.

"If he would play for a different team, maybe he would also increase his level a little bit more. He's still the player who can decide their games but he doesn't show it many times.

"Maybe he is also a little bit frustrated inside with how it is, you know."