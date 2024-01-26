Highlights Despite a slow start, Scoot Henderson has shown improvement and could be considered for the All-Rookie First Team.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in rebuild mode after trading Damian Lillard and may be looking to make more moves at the trade deadline.

Henderson leads rookie guards in assists per game and has shown glimpses of his potential despite the team's struggles.

The Portland Trail Blazers had seemingly already prepared for life without Damian Lillard when they selected Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

But after a slow start, especially in his shooting, the rookie has since seen a surge in form, with NBA insider Mark Medina believing that his performances of late have earned him the right to be considered as being in contention for the All-Rookie First Team.

Glimmer of hope for bruised Blazers

13-31 record, 26th in NBA

The Trail Blazers knew they had entered rebuild mode when they agreed to let Lillard move on to a contender, sending him to the Milwaukee Bucks, though not his first choice of destination, in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns which saw them land seven-footer DeAndre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, a future first-round pick and two pick swaps.

They then flipped elite perimeter defender, Holiday, to the Boston Celtics, acquiring even more assets in Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and two future first-round picks to slot around their number three overall draft pick in the 2023 Draft, Scoot Henderson.

Malcolm Brogdon - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 110.2 104.8 Defensive rating 115.1 117.2 Net rating -4.9 -12.4 Field goal % 45.0 42.5 3-point field goal % 38.8 35.5 Stats as of Jan. 26, 2024

With the Feb. 8 trade deadline on the horizon, there are rumors swirling that suggest the Trail Blazers could be in play again as they seek to bolster their roster, with reliable three-point scorer Brogdon’s name being dangled in trade rumors with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks headlining the list of names of those teams reportedly interested, with the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers also thought to be interested in adding the 31-year-old.

Per a report from Michael Scott of HoopsHype, the Blazers could be seeking at least a first-round pick in exchange for last year's Sixth Man of the Year, who has admitted that it’s been a challenging time for him in Portland due to the team’s emphasis on developing their younger core, including Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons.

As it stands, the Trail Blazers sit 14th in the Western Conference with a lowly 13-31 record, largely as a result of their 108.2 offensive efficiency, the second-worst in the entire NBA, and look all but lottery bound for a third consecutive season.

Henderson looks a ‘really promising’ prospect

While Medina doesn’t believe Henderson will win the Rookie of the Year award, based on his performances of late, the journalist argues he has done enough, at least so far, to legitimately warrant a place on the All-Rookie first team.

He further goes on to commend the point-guard for his resilience after a difficult start to his rookie campaign, and how he has embraced the role the Blazers have carved out for him in the early stages of his NBA career.

“Scoot Henderson won’t win Rookie of the Year, but he has a legitimate case to be on the All-Rookie first team. On how he looks as a prospect, it's really promising because he has shown that he's very coachable, he doesn't get down on himself, and he's resilient. This is a player that faced a lot of pressure being selected as the number three pick, and he had a lot of struggles, especially in his rookie debut, but he hasn't let that discourage him. He's accepted a bench role, and he's improved his shooting.”

All-Rookie First Team-worthy impact

Leads rookie guards with 4.7 AST

Despite the Blazers having yet another poor campaign, this year, as opposed to last when Lillard was at the helm, it was expected.

With their seven-time All-Star franchise cornerstone off the books, the Blazers have sought to spend this season developing Henderson, who they hope will become their new franchise star for years to come.

While he got off to a shaky start to his NBA career with his shooting inconsistencies, he has since begun to take huge strides in his development, with his confidence not appearing to suffer any knocks, stating last month that his goal was to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Despite both Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren being tipped to be the two leading front-runners, the 19-year-old addressed the media stating his belief that the race for the coveted award was “still up in the air”.

Scoot Henderson - NBA rookie season First 5 games Last 15 games Points 8.8 14.1 Assists 4.6 5.1 Rebounds 2.2 3.5 FG % 34.6 35.9 3PT % 9.5 33.3 Usage % 22.2 27.5 Player Impact Estimate 0.9 5.8 Stats as of Jan. 26, 2024

Among other rookie guards, Henderson is posting the second-most points, 12.4 per contest, behind the Miami Heat’s rookie revelation, Jaime Jaquez Jr. However, he leads all rookie guards in assists per game, averaging 4.7, while his 3.0 rebounds ranks sixth overall.

On the season, he is still shooting the ball inconsistently, scoring a mere 36.4 percent from his 12.2 field goal attempts, while his three-point shooting is below 30 percent, at 29.1 percent.

However, he has shown stretches where he has improved his shooting efficiency, particularly from deep, having averaged 39.1 percent from the field and a vastly improved 35.3 percent from distance during the month of December, which also saw his points average rise to 14.9 per contest.

On the whole, despite his early struggles adjusting to the jump from the G-League to the NBA, Henderson has demonstrated resilience throughout what has been a difficult season for both him and the Trail Blazers as a team.

But, through some stretches of performances, he has offered glimpses of his potential, and has shown that he does have all the tangibles to become the Blazers’ next franchise point-guard.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.