Highlights Summer League offers good experience for young players like Henderson to develop skills against diverse competition.

Henderson's inefficient rookie season calls for improvement in shooting percentages and turnover rates for future success.

Portland's decision not to feature Henderson in the Summer League roster may hinder his growth and chemistry with new team members.

The NBA Summer League is one of the best ways for young players to showcase their talents. From high draft picks to undrafted four-year college players searching to impress a team enough to earn a two-way contract, the summer league has great competition that helps sharpen the skills of even the most talented young players.

Last season, the Portland Trail Blazers were one of the youngest teams, and they ultimately finished with a 21-61 record, which was tied for the third-worst record in the NBA. They are a team led by young guards Anfernee Simons , Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson .

Simons is in an interesting situation where he has stated he wants an opportunity to win, which won't be easy in a stacked western conference, so he could potentially be on the move if the Trail Blazers struggle to start the 2024-25 season. Both Simons and Sharpe missed big portions of last season, which gave Henderson an increased role.

Henderson was handed the keys to the Trail Blazers, especially at the tail end of the season, where he started showing improvement. Although he showed some improvement, he is still a very raw prospect with tons of room to grow. The Trail Blazers announced their summer league rosters this past week and Henderson was not featured, which could be a mistake for the 20-year-old.

Inefficient Rookie Season

Henderson's offensive game is still too raw

Henderson was selected third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft and had high expectations heading into his rookie year with the Trail Blazers, who entered a rebuild after trading their star point guard and franchise legend Damian Lillard last summer. Henderson was supposed to be the player to step in and perform, much like Lillard did when he won the Rookie of the Year award back in the 2012-13 season.

One of the biggest drawbacks Henderson has dealt with in his only NBA season is his inefficiency. It's not rare for a rookie to be inefficient as they adjust to the pace and physicality of the NBA, but Henderson was one of the worst shooters in the entire NBA last season. Out of the 174 players who shot at least 500 field goal attempts last season, Henderson was second-to-last in field goal percentage at 38.5 percent on the season, only ahead of Alec Burks .

Henderson's Efficiency Stats by Month - 2023-24 Season Month FG% TS% October 33.3% 37.3% November 33.3% 42.5% December 39.1% 49.1% January 37.8% 49.0% February 38.5% 56.4% March 39.2% 47.9% April 41.7% 52.8%

Henderson began his rookie campaign even worse, shooting an abysmal 33.6 percent during his first 12 games of his career. His season was very up and down as he adjusted to the NBA. He had some early stretches of good games followed by several poor performances in a row.

He ended the year with slightly better efficiency numbers, but they were still far below the league averages of 47.4 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three. The 58.0 percent average true shooting percentage in the league was 9.1 percent higher than Henderson's.

Inconsistent and Reckless

Henderson was one of the worst at taking care of the ball

The Trail Blazers were second to last in the NBA in turnovers per game at 15.2, which makes sense with many young players at the helm. Henderson was responsible for 37.3 percent of the Trail Blazers' total turnovers while he was on the court during his rookie season. Of the players that played 1300 minutes or more, that was the sixth-worst rate in the NBA, and every player behind him had higher usage rates.

Henderson must improve at taking care of the ball heading into his second season. He was tied for ninth in the NBA in turnovers per game at 3.4 a game, and he was second-to-last of that group in assists per game at only 5.4 a game. When Henderson saw increased minutes over the last 20 games of the season, he averaged 4.4 turnovers per game and 6.9 assists. The assists are a good sign, but the 4.4 turnovers per game would've been tied with Trae Young for first among all players.

Scoot Henderson Stats Before/After All-Star MPG 27.0 31.9 PPG 12.9 16.6 APG 4.7 7.1 TOV 3.0 4.5 TS% 48.4% 49.9% USG% 25.7% 28.4% +/- -11.2 -18.8

Although Henderson scored more points and dished out more assists later in the season, the improvement shown by Henderson mostly came from an increase in usage rate rather than an overall improvement in his game. His plus-minus after the all-star break shows he isn't quite ready to be a full-time starting point guard in the NBA, which is why more summer league experience would've been beneficial for his development.

He still has a long way to go to reach his potential, and struggled heavily this past season when he started games. He had a plus-minus of -22.7 in games he started compared to only -0.8 during games he came off the bench. Easing him into his second year by competing in Summer League could've given him a confidence boost heading into the actual NBA season.

Summer League Provides Good Experience

A few games in Summer League can go a long way in a player's development

The Las Vegas Summer League is an annual event that lasts nearly two weeks and gives each team about five games to play. It is the perfect opportunity for young players to adjust to a faster pace while playing against some NBA veterans and NBA hopefuls alike. For players like Henderson, it's a perfect time to show his improvement against players trying to make the league.

Henderson's rookie campaign wasn't impressive enough to sit out of the summer league, which can provide good competition during the offseason, keeping young inexperienced players ready for the season. In Henderson's case, it could've helped him build chemistry with Donovan Clingan , who the Trail Blazers drafted with the seventh pick. He will likely earn rotation minutes for them from day one and play alongside Henderson for a large portion of his minutes.

Trail Blazers' Summer League Schedule Date Opponent July 13th vs. San Antonio Spurs July 15th @ Philadelphia 76ers July 16th vs. Washington Wizards July 19th @ Charlotte Hornets

It's not only the games that allow players to improve during the summer league. There are two weeks of practices, scrimmages and workouts as a team that can help even the best young players improve during their offseason. With Henderson still being extremely raw as a prospect, the summer league would've been a great opportunity to improve his skills and showcase the improvements he's made after one full season in the NBA.