Blowouts happen in sports. They can happen for many reasons, whether it's a team being on fire offensively or a team is shooting ice-cold from the field that prevents them from putting points on the board.

Both happened to the Portland Trail Blazers following a humiliating 142-82 defeat on the road against the Miami Heat. Not only did they become the first team in NBA history to have multiple 60-point losses in the same season, but their rookie guard Scoot Henderson also put himself in the record books among the worst stat lines ever.

Why Henderson Struggled Against Miami

Blazers Were Outscored by 58 points When Henderson Was On The Court

Henderson finished with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals, but turned the ball over seven times as he had a plus/minus of -58. This meant that the Blazers were outscored by 58 points in the 41 minutes that Henderson was on the court.

The record books don't look at Henderson's performance lightly, either. His plus/minus of -58 is the lowest by any player in the history of the NBA, as he's the only player to have multiple games where he had a plus/minus of -55 or worse. A night to forget for the 2023 second-overall pick.

This can also be attributed to the fact that Miami lit up from everywhere throughout Friday night, making 54 of their 92 shots from the field, including 21 three-pointers. On Portland's end, they only made five triples, resulting in the disparity being too overwhelming for them to overcome.

What's Left For Both Teams

Blazers Already In Lottery Projections; Heat Fighting For Playoff Seeding

The Blazers stand with a 19-55 record with eight games left to play, well out of reach for a Play-In spot as they prepare for the lottery later this year. The only team they are above in the Western Conference is San Antonio, having a one-game lead over the Spurs.

As for Miami, they improve to 40-33 on the season with nine contests remaining. They stay in seventh, trying to catch up with Indiana and Orlando, who are above them by one and two games, respectively.

Portland looks to end their nine-game losing streak on April 1 at Orlando, while Miami goes on the road to play Washington on March 31.