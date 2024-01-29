Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers have found a future star in rookie Scoot Henderson, whose passing ability has impressed.

The Blazers are in rebuild mode after losing Damian Lillard and are struggling in the standings.

Despite a slow start, Henderson has shown potential as a franchise cornerstone and can lead the Blazers back to the playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a disappointing 2023-24 season thus far, but can take away some encouragement for the future, arguably having found a special talent in their No. 3 overall NBA Draft pick, Scoot Henderson.

With his passing ability fully on show during his rookie season, this has prompted NBA insider Mark Medina to state that the Blazers have found their new ‘franchise cornerstone’ who he is sure will lead them back to the playoffs in ‘years to come’.

Stagnant Blazers in rebuild mode

13-33 record, 14th in West

The Trail Blazers knew they would be entering a period of rebuild when they reluctantly let their franchise cornerstone of 11 seasons, Damian Lillard, depart from the team in search of an NBA title elsewhere.

In order to maximize their return for the seven-time All-Star, they opted not to send him to his team of choice, the Miami Heat, instead sending shockwaves around the NBA when he was packaged in a blockbuster deal to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that brought the Blazers Deandre Ayton and Jrue Holiday, to list the key names.

But the Blazers decided not to keep Holiday due to him being a valuable trade asset, and subsequently sent him to the Boston Celtics, in which they were able to command a large return haul which included Robert Williams III, last year’s Sixth Man of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon and draft capital in order to somewhat fast-track their rebuild.

However, these moves haven’t been enough to lift the Trail Blazers out of lottery-pick contention once again, where they currently sit in 14th place in the Western Conference with a 13-33 record, despite their No. 3 overall draft pick, Scoot Henderson, beginning to emerge as their next star after a shaky start to his NBA career.

Portland Trail Blazers - 2023-24 NBA Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank Offensive rating 107.8 30th Defensive rating 116.9 21st Net rating -9.1 28th True shooting % 54.1 30th Player Impact Estimate 42.8 30th Stats as of Jan. 29, 2024

As such, this has prompted rumors to surface that suggest the Blazers will look to be active once again ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, perhaps sooner than anticipated, with Brogdon appearing to be the leading trade candidate.

Per a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Houston Rockets have emerged as a potential suitor for the three-point prowess, joining the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks as other parties thought to be interested in adding some perimeter depth to their squads.

Henderson will lead Blazers to ‘playoff success’

In the long-term, Medina believes that Henderson is the player to help lead Portland back to the post-season, encouraged by the passing ability that he has showcased so far during his rookie campaign, as well as the resilience he has demonstrated with times having been difficult during his early season showings.

“The Blazers really like his work ethic and the fact that he has shown how great of a passer he is, and that he's been able to limit his turnovers. So, with that, it shows that he's just going to continue to get better, and that when there's negative things that have happened, he'll make the best out of those situations. So the Blazers are losing a lot of games, and it's tough for them, but I think that he is going to be a foundation cornerstone for them in years to come, and he will lead them to playoff success.”

All the makings of a franchise point-guard

12.0 PPG, second-most among rookie guards

Coming into the 2023-24 campaign, there was undoubtedly a lot of expectation placed on the young rookie’s shoulders, especially as he came in and has essentially had to step into the role vacated by bona fide superstar, Lillard.

After a slow start to his NBA career, Henderson’s resilience has prevailed, and he has so far put together a season in which he is averaging 12.0 points, the second-most among guards in his rookie class, 4.6 assists, leading all rookie guards, and 3.0 rebounds.

Scoot Henderson - Rookie Players Passing Stats Category Stat Rookie Rank (More than 20 MPG) Passes made 43.6 2nd Passes received 49.5 2nd Assists 4.6 1st Potential Assists 9.9 1st Assist points created 13.2 1st Assist to pass % 10.5 1st Stats as of Jan. 29, 2024

He has struggled with his shooting efficiency at times this season, averaging only 36.6 percent from the field and a lowly 29.4 percent from three-point range.

Nonetheless, it is his pass-first instincts which have stood out the most so far throughout his rookie campaign.

When measured against his rookie class, Henderson averages the second-most passes made per game with 43.6, marginally behind Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz. However, his passes have led to more potential assists, 9.9, than any other rookie, with George following closely behind Henderson, but averaging only 7.2 potential assists per game.

In turn, Henderson’s assists create 13.2 points a night, one of only two players to create more than 10-plus points a night, with George again behind, with 10.9 points created off of his assists per game.

Overall, while Henderson hasn’t made the jump up from the G-League to the NBA as quickly as many had expected, this was always going to be a difficult task when coming into a struggling team and asked to be the outright leader from the outset.

Nonetheless, the 19-year-old has demonstrated that he is coachable, and has offered glimpses, albeit a small sample size, of his passing range that has seen him establish himself as one of the top passers in the 2023 rookie class.

As such, he has shown that he has the potential to be able to lead a franchise such as the Trail Blazers into the next phase of their rebuild, and someone who the team can construct their roster around going forward, thus offering a glimmer of hope and optimism to a franchise that is seeking a road back to playoff success, and fast.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.