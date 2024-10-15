Scotland laboured to a decent 0-0 draw with Portugal on what promised to be a tough night in the UEFA Nations League - registering their first point in the group stages against Cristiano Ronaldo and his list of star-studded teammates.

The game started with Scotland on top. Some top work between Liverpool duo Ben Doak and Andy Robertson saw the latter cross a superb ball into Napoli man Scott McTominay, but the midfielder - who is usually extremely proficient for the Tartan Army - headed straight at Diogo Costa.

Portugal had their fair share of half-chances; Ronaldo had a shot saved in his first-ever game at Hampden Park, Craig Gordon turned Nuno Mendes' shot from a free-kick wide, and Ronaldo tried his luck with an overhead kick - but it was to no avail. Hampden was in stitches when the Manchester United legend took one of the worst free-kicks of all time, and they almost turned laughter into ecstasy when Ryan Christie blasted at goal but Costa was equal to his strike.

Portugal came out of the blocks in the second half, but they just couldn't find their shooting boots. Ronaldo headed over early on, and it didn't seem to be his night, nor teammate Francisco Conceicao's, who blazed over with time to keep his shot down. Rafael Leao then came on and looked promising with his pace hurting Anthony Ralston, and Ryan Gauld could have scored - but it was to little effect as the former Scottish Premiership wonderkid couldn't find time to swipe a volley at goal. McTominay could have won it when Ralston crossed but the ball was just a yard too much - and despite some late Portugal pressure, this one finished a stalemate to end Scotland's dismal winless run.

Scotland Statistics Portugal 2 Shots on target 4 1 Shots off target 5 34 Possession (%) 66 13 Fouls 19 1 Yellow cards 3 1 Corners 9

Match Highlights

Scotland Player Ratings

Craig Gordon - 6/10

Had little to do in the first half, but he tipped Mendes' cross-come-shot wide as Portugal slowly grew into the game.

Tony Ralston - 6/10

He can be quite rash with his tackling and that wasn't any different today, but he dealt with Jota quite well as the Liverpool wide man did little. And, on another day, he could have had two assists with McTominay and Adams failing to turn his crosses in.

John Souttar - 6/10

The Rangers star is the creative centre-back of the pair, bringing the ball out from defence and trying to stage some form of attack with his passes into space. Both he and Hanley could have been fretting the challenge that Ronaldo poses, but they dealt with him superbly.

Grant Hanley - 6/10

The long-serving star can sometimes have nightmares in a Scotland shirt, as he did against Poland, but he fared well against superior opposition today. His passing was slightly off at times but he did well from a defensive standalone point.

Andy Robertson - 6/10

Should have had an assist in the opening minutes when his cross found McTominay but the former Manchester United man headed over. The majority of Portugal's attacks came down his side but he coped fine with Conceicao and Cancelo.

Billy Gilmour - 7/10

One thing that you notice about Gilmour every time he plays for Scotland is that he is so much more technically excellent than any of their players. The Napoli midfielder was calm under pressure when building out from the back and that set Scotland up on the counter-attack a few times.

Kenny McLean - 5/10

The Norwich City man is rarely a starting fixture under Clarke, and whilst he held his own in the centre of the park in a battling sense, his final ball almost always let him down. Had a real chance to release Doak after Scotland won the ball back but it was wayward.

Ryan Christie - 6/10

Delightful reverse ball set Ralston away for a cross, but it amounted to nothing. The Bournemouth star has flair that not many have in the Scotland squad, and he's a great outlet to have against tougher teams on the counter attack. Almost scored with a drive straight at Costa.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

He's been one of, if not Scotland's best player over the past two years and is always a goal threat. The midfielder had two chances in the first 10 minutes, with a header especially that should have been tucked away - but it's good to see that Scotland's focal point is still a dangerous player.

Ben Doak - 5/10

The prodigy became the youngest Scotland player to start consecutive games for the national team, and he did well enough at times against one of the world's best fullbacks in Joao Cancelo. His time will come with more experience, but it is nights like this when he will learn what it is like to play top opposition.

Che Adams - 4/10

Always looked to be a couple of steps behind everybody else and that showed, with chances created by Ralston and Doak failing to find the Torino star due to his poor positioning. Scotland lack a decent striker which is why Clarke overloads the midfield and it's obvious to see why.

SUB - Lyndon Dykes - 4/10

Came on late on as Scotland went more direct with Adams' exit.

SUB - Lewis Morgan - 5/10

Morgan has only recently been called into the squad, but he's been a real menace for Scotland in recent times. A rare direct winger performance.

SUB - Ryan Gauld - 4/10

Gauld needed just one more second for the ball to drop and he could've had the winner after McTominay's deflected effort. But his flair is rarely seen and Scotland can benefit from that in the future.

SUB - Nicky Devlin - N/A

Came on just before stoppage time to seal the draw.

Portugal Player Ratings

Diogo Costa - 6/10

Called into action surprisingly more than he would have thought in a tricky opening spell at Hampden. Kept McTominay's header out, though it was straight at him - and did well to tip Christie's strike over the bar.

Joao Cancelo - 6/10

Has been out of the UK public eye since his move away from Manchester City but he lined up in his usual right-back position tonight and did well. It was his side of the pitch that caused Scotland the most terror even if he didn't utilise his crossing ability more.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Cancelo's former teammate had barely anything to do with Scotland offering little going forward. Warning signs when McTominay was allowed to get a header in early but from there it was plain sailing.

Antonio Silva - 6/10

The youngster oozes class with his passing and he did just that tonight. Portugal always seem to create good centre-backs and Silva is no different. He has a huge future in the game.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Portugal's best player by some distance. The former Sporting left-back came close with some strong dead-ball opportunities

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

Manchester United fans will be wondering when his poor start to the season will end - and that certainly wasn't tonight. All of his final balls just weren't good enough, any crosses were wayward and there was little that he did to change that. United need him more than ever and performances tonight won't offer encouragement.

Joao Palhinha - 5/10

Booked for a cynical foul at the start of the second half. The Bayern midfielder was the enforcer to stop any Scotland counter-attacks but there wasn't much doing - though he did little to help in an attacking sense either.

Vitinha - 6/10

The Paris Saint-Germain star was trying to pull the strings and was the only daring, adventurous player in Portugal's midfield. You can't bemoan his lack of effort tonight and he was the most effective of his teammates.

Diogo Jota - 4/10

Booked for a sore tackle on Christie midway through the first half. The ball kept running away from the Liverpool man with his poor first touch, and it wasn't his finest night in a Portugal shirt as he was subbed on the hour.

Francisco Conceicao - 5/10

The diminutive winger has been in good form for Juventus since joining them on loan, but he couldn't translate to that on a tricky night at Hampden. Far too often his shots and efforts were blazed over the bar and he couldn't find his feet.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 4/10

Booed early on by the Hampden crowd, and his first half got more and more comedic before a crescendo of one of the worst free-kicks of all time. Went for an overhead kick similar to the famous one he scored for Real Madrid vs Juventus, but it sailed wide and barring that, his strikes didn't trouble Gordon whatsoever.

SUB - Rafael Leao - 6/10

Brought some real panache and guile to Portugal's performance, with his energy being no match for Ralston. Unlucky not to get an assist.

SUB - Bernardo Silva - 4/10

Produced a few problems at the back for Scotland, but his influence wasn't enough.

SUB - Ruben Neves - 5/10

Came on for the cautioned Palhinha to keep 11 men on the pitch.

SUB - Joao Felix - N/A

Came on just before stoppage time.

SUB - Nelson Semedo - N/A

Replaced Cancelo with minutes to go.

Man of the Match

Billy Gilmour

Gilmour has finally got his big move to Napoli after two years of excellence at Brighton, and it's clear to see why the Italian outfit wanted him with such a cultured display against one of Europe's best midfields.

81 Premier League appearances all felt as though they were cameos for the diminutive Scot, until he went to the south coast and turned on the style under Roberto de Zerbi - and having moved to the Italian giants, it could take his game up even further.

Frustrating the likes of Fernandes and Ronaldo in the press, the Ayrshire-born star oozes composure and having made his burst into the Scotland team in recent years, his 34th cap was a huge indication of how much Steve Clarke values him against such rich opposition. He is one of a kind in that Scotland midfield and a player that national teams should build their team around if they boast a player of his profile.