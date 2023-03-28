Rodri was not a happy bunny after Spain's 2-0 defeat to Scotland on Tuesday evening.

A brace from Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay secured a famous victory for Steve Clarke's side at Hampden Park.

The noise inside the famous Scottish stadium throughout the match bordered on deafening, particularly in the immediate aftermath of the goals.

Video: Scotland & McTominay's second goal vs Spain

It's a victory which means Scotland currently top their Euro 2024 qualifying group, with six points from a possible six.

For Spain, it was a humbling night, although Rodri wasn't unhappy with his country's performance overall.

Instead, the Manchester City man focused his anger on Scotland's tactics throughout the night - and he made it clear for all to see in his post-match interview.

Rodri even labelled the way the hosts went about their business as a "bit rubbish", before claiming that it "is not football".

Check out the interview...

Video: What did Rodri say after Scotland 2-0 Spain?

“It’s the way they play - for me it’s a bit rubbish,” Rodri told Viaplay. “It’s always wasting time, they provoke you, they always fall. For me, this is not football.

“The referee has to take a part in this, but he said nothing. It’s a bit frustrating because we want to win and it’s difficult because they waste time, waste time.

“It is what it is. They have their weapons, we have our weapons, and we will learn for next time.”

Yeah, it's safe to say Rodri isn't the biggest fan of how Scottish football is played.

But what did he expect, Clarke's side to open up and let Spain carve them open at will? The Tartan Army were always going to require some use of the dark arts (which Rodri ironically does regularly) to achieve a positive result.

And while La Roja may have had more of the ball - 75% of the possession to be exact - they didn't really do too much with it in all honesty.

Scotland actually had one more shot on goal, which tells you everything you need to know.

Maybe some humbleness is required in the Spain camp, eh?

Did Luis de la Fuente underestimate Scotland?

The new Spain boss will perhaps rue his call to make so many changes to the XI which beat Norway 3-0 last Friday.

Pedro Porro made his debut at Hampden Park and was so poor in the first half that he was hauled off at the break, with Dani Carvajal replacing him and having a bit of a mare himself.

Elsewhere, Aymeric Laporte, Nacho Fernandez, Alejandro Balde, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Iago Aspas and Alvaro Morata all dropped to the bench.

De la Fuente's bold decisions prior to kick-off versus Scotland certainly did not pay off...