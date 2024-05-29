Highlights Scotland have qualified for consecutive European Championships for the first time since the 1990s.

The team captained by Liverpool's Andy Robertson also boasts Aston Villa's John McGinn and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Steve Clarke's side have been drawn in a difficult group with Switzerland, Hungary and host nation Germany.

For the first time in a generation, Scotland have the chance to build some momentum heading into Euro 2024. The historic footballing nation has chronically underperformed at major international tournaments, failing to ever find a way past the group stage of a World Cup or European Championships.

But after a strong qualification campaign, the zenith of which was a commanding 2-0 victory over Spain at Hampden in March 2023, Scotland travel to Germany with genuine hope. The team's manager, Steve Clarke, and captain Andy Robertson have explicitly stated that advancing to the knockout stage of the competition is the objective.

Optimism hasn't hit the legendarily arrogant peak of Ally MacLeod - who boasted that his side would win the 1978 World Cup before leaving Argentina after eight days - but Scotland have reason for hope this summer. Here's everything you need to know about the nation as they embark upon their second consecutive appearance in the European Championships.

Euro 2024 Group

As Scotland aim to achieve the best group-stage performance in their nation's history, they will be up against a testing set of opponents. After finishing second in their qualification group behind Spain, Clarke's side went into the tournament draw as a Pot 3 team. Avoiding a repeat of the standings at Euro 2020, Scotland swerved their fierce international rivals England and drew host nation Germany as the highest-seeded opponent.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have the privilege and pressure of home support but come into the competition mired by poor form and an unsettled setup. There is no doubt what Hungary will deliver. The hugely impressive outfit have not lost a competitive game since September 2022 and only narrowly missed out on a place in Pot 1 after emerging unbeaten from their qualification group.

Perennial dark horses Switzerland endured an underwhelming preparation for the tournament but have a history of turning it on when it matters; Germany's neighbours have made it beyond the group stage of the previous five major tournaments. As Robertson admitted: "It's a tough group, but we believe we can give any team a game."

Scotland's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Scotland Wins Draws Scotland Losses Germany 17 4 5 8 Hungary 9 3 2 4 Switzerland 16 8 3 5

Robertson will lead his nation out against Germany in the tournament opener at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Friday, 14th June in what he described as a "special occasion". There will be "that feeling in your stomach" - to borrow the skipper's words - but Scotland can scarcely afford to right off any fixture in their competitive group.

More than 200,000 Scots are reportedly planning to attend the finals. But as Robertson warned: "However many you think is going to be there, you can times it by five or 10." Switzerland should bring plenty of fans over the border as well, while Hungary also travel in numbers. Not every expectant fan will be able to find a ticket even though all three Euro 2024 stadiums which will host Scotland's games hold at least 50,000 fans.

Scotland Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 14th June 2024 20:00 Germany Allianz Arena 19th June 2024 20:00 Switzerland Cologne Stadium 23rd June 2024 20:00 Hungary Stuttgart Arena

Scotland Manager

Steve Clarke

Steve Clarke has rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest players and managers in football history. A former teammate of Gianfranco Zola and Ruud Gullit while plying his trade as an underlapping right-back at Chelsea in the 1990s, Clarke has served as the assistant manager of Rafa Benitez, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Jose Mourinho, among many others. As Pat Nevin, another of his illustrious colleagues, pointed out: "That's not an accident. Every one of them rated him highly."

It wasn't until he turned 48 that Clarke eventually took on the role of head coach, peaking with an eighth-place Premier League finish at West Bromwich Albion in 2013 before an underwhelming spell in the second tier with Reading. The grizzled manager made the most of a shoe-string budget to lead Kilmarnock into the top three of the Scottish Premiership before taking over his nation.

Despite a sticky start, Clarke injected some much-needed positivity into a team that had not qualified for a major tournament since 1998. Within 18 months of his arrival, Scotland booked their place at Euro 2020. After a solid if unspectacular group-stage exit, Clarke's side narrowly lost out to Ukraine in the qualifying play-offs ahead of the 2022 World Cup. No such nervous process was required as Scotland comfortably came second in their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

Scotland Career Appointed 20th May 2019 Games 53 Wins 26 Draws 10 Losses 17

Provisional Squad

Clarke named an initial group of 28 players on 22nd May. Two figures will have to be cut before the official deadline of 7th June for the final 26-man roster, although several individuals included in the provisional squad are dealing with various injury problems. Liverpool's exciting 18-year-old winger Ben Doak was the most surprising inclusion after failing to earn a single senior cap ahead of his call-up.

Goalkeepers

Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian)

Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian)

Angus Gunn (Norwich City)

Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders

Liam Cooper (Leeds United)

Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq)

Ross McCrorie (Bristol City)

Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forrest)

Ryan Porteous (Watford)

Anthony Ralston (Celtic)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

John Souttar (Rangers)

Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth)

Billy Gilmour (Brighton)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Ryan Jack (Rangers)

Forwards

Che Adams (Southampton)

Ben Doak (Liverpool)

Lyndon Dykes (QPR)

James Forrest (Celtic)

Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian)

Players to Watch

Including Andy Robertson, John McGinn & Scott McTominay

During Scotland's final appearance at Euro 2020, a 3-1 group-stage defeat to Croatia, Scott McTominay lined up at centre-back. The Manchester United midfielder has been crafted into a box-crashing force of nature over the subsequent three years. Erik ten Hag took a page out of Clarke's playbook and shunted McTominay up the pitch at Old Trafford, hailing the 27-year-old's "smell for when to arrive" in the penalty area.

Aston Villa's John McGinn has also occupied an advanced role at international level. No player during Clarke's tenure has played more games, scored more goals or provided more assists for Scotland than the amiable midfielder, who is always quick to credit his unique physical attributes. "I always say if I didn't have my backside I'd be at Yeovil," he told the BBC in 2022.

Andy Robertson may not have the same prominent rear as his compatriot but is arguably even more important to Scotland's fortunes. The adventurous Liverpool full-back, who is given even more licence to attack as a wing-back at international level, spent four months of the season sidelined by a dislocated shoulder - missing more games this season than he had during his previous seven years as a professional. After enjoying a strong individual conclusion to the Premier League campaign, Scotland could benefit from the most well-rested iteration of Robertson in years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scotland are the only nation in European Championship history to have played at as many as three tournaments and never progressed beyond the group stage.

Formation & Tactics

Scotland's approach under Clarke may not be to everyone's taste. Rarely venturing away from a three-centre-back system which quickly morphs into a back five when defending, Scotland are not phased by a lack of possession. Clarke's drilled outfit had just 25% of the ball when they pulled off a brilliant 2-0 victory over Spain during the qualification process in March 2023. Manchester City's Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri wasn't impressed by his effective opponents.

It's the way they play, but for me it's rubbish, always wasting time, provoking you, always they fall. For me, this is not football.

The highly provocative comments were not well-received north of Hadrian's Wall, but there is a kernel of truth to Rodri's bitter barb. Only four nations drew more fouls on average than Scotland during the qualification process for Euro 2024, per FBref.

Scotland also benefitted from a wild finishing hot streak in qualifying. No nation could better their 18% conversion rate, a startling efficiency which is exemplified by the supernova form of Scott McTominay, who netted both goals in that triumph over Spain.

The well-respected figure at Manchester United scored seven qualifying goals from just eight shots on target. Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili was the only goalkeeper to make a single save against McTominay and the buccaneering midfielder still managed to score in a 2-0 win. Clarke will need the Manchester United midfielder to be just as clinical in Germany for a team whose first-choice striker, Australia-born Lyndon Dykes, has not scored in 12 months.

Predicted Lineup (3-4-2-1)

Gunn; Hendry, Cooper, Tierney; McCrorie, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Dykes.

Euro 2024 Kit

Adidas have been keen to highlight the "modernised tartan graphic" in Scotland's kit for Euro 2024. The bright yellow piping stands out more than the subtle cross-stitched pattern on a strip which goes for as much as £75 for an adult top. There is also a pet-friendly version of the kit available for dogs via the national team's official website.

For what it's worth, Brighton's Billy Gilmour prefers the changed kit. Upon his first sight of the pale blue number with a zesty purple fringe, the holding midfielder blurted: "That's a proper strip." McGinn was also impressed, giving his seal of approval with a simple: "Ah, here we go."

How to Buy Tickets

At this late stage of the ticket-purchasing process, all the official windows of availability have closed. Some seats will be available on second-party resale platforms for a considerably heightened fee, but UEFA has warned fans to steer clear of this avenue if they want to avoid inadvertently spending large sums on invalid tickets.

Fans will be able to buy Euro 2024 tickets for the knockout round during the tournament once the fixtures have been decided following the conclusion of the group stage. Scotland are yet to ever venture beyond the first phase of a major tournament and haven't won a single match on this stage since Ally McCoist got the only goal against Switzerland in 1996.

How to Watch Scotland on TV and Live Stream

For the few Scotland fans who haven't trekked across the English Channel with a ticket in hand, every match at Euro 2024 is available to watch on free-to-air TV. The opening game against host nation Germany will be live on STV in Scotland and available via ITV in the rest of the United Kingdom.

BBC snagged the rights for Scotland's remaining fixtures against Switzerland and Hungary, both of which are evening fixtures on school nights. The international arm of the Tartan Army can also tune in from every corner of the globe. While the US rights are held by Fox Sports and Fubo TV, Australia's coverage will be carried by Optus Sports.

How to Watch Scotland at Euro 2024 on TV and Live Stream in the UK Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 14th June 2024 20:00 Germany vs Scotland ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 19th June 2024 20:00 Scotland vs Switzerland BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 23rd June 2024 20:00 Scotland vs Hungary BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

