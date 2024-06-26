Highlights Scotland's Euro 2024 exit was disappointing, finishing at the bottom of Group A with only one point.

A video of the Scots' Bavarian farewell has gone viral, with fans finding humour in the situation.

Despite their efforts, Scotland has never progressed past the group stages of a major tournament.

Scotland exited Euro 2024 with a whimper. Their performances on the pitch, however, were nowhere near as humiliating as what happened the following day when they waltzed out of their hotel to a chorus of unique, Bavarian music.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland were sent packing from Germany after a 1-0 defeat to Hungary, which meant they finished rock-bottom of Group A with just one point to show for, which was secured by virtue of their 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

After the match, the Scotland chief publicly vented his frustration about the referee’s controversial decision to not give them a penalty for Willi Orban’s challenge on Stuart Armstrong - but the result stayed the same and videos of them leaving have since gone viral.

Scotland’s Glum Euro 2024 Goes Viral

Clarke and Co given Bavarian farewell

Filled with regret after failing to register a single victory during their fruitless campaign at the tournament, Clarke’s men left their plush training camp at the Obermuhle Hotel in the town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen following their exit.

While the German people themselves thought they were doing a pleasant thing for the departing Tartan Army with its Bavaranian farewell, it amounted to a send-off wrapped in humiliation.

Several stars - including Callum McGregor, Angus Gunn, Scott McTominay, Che Adams, Tommy Conway and John McGinn - all made separate travel arrangements but those who travelled with the team were met by the band’s upbeat Bavarian-style music. You can view the video below:

The glum look on the understandably disappointed group of players’ faces, alongside their coaches, has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) as they waltzed past the band, who were playing cheery, oom-pah music.

Taking to social media, one fan saw the funny side of the incident, suggesting the result of their pre-planned send-off was ‘much funnier than intended’.

“This is so much funnier than I’m sure the lovely German people intended.”

Another fan insisted that it was ‘like a comedy sketch’, while one claimed it reminded them of a YouTube prank skit, despite the Bavarian’s intentions being in the right place.

“This is hilarious, I know their hear is in the right place but given the circumstance, it’s like a YouTube prank skit.”

However, one Scot failed to see the humorous side and took to X to vent his anger: “This is an absolute embarrassment. The music is like what you’d hear at the circus when Coco the Clown is introduced. This shouldn’t have ever been allowed. My actual word.”

Scotland’s Euro 2024 Campaign

Finished bottom of Group A

Unfortunately for Clarke and his men, going up against the hosts, Germany, was the first match-up on their agenda as they looked to make history with a squad that boasted a handful of Premier League stars - Manchester United’s McTominay and McGinn of Aston Villa, most notably.

A 5-1 defeat beckoned in the Euro 2024 curtain-raiser and their fortunes hardly improved from the opening fixture. Their aforementioned 1-1 draw with the Swiss gave them a glimmer of hope in terms of progressing into the knockout rounds, but their fate was sealed in the 98th minute of their affair with Hungary.

Group A - Final Standings Position Team Pld W D L GD (+/-) Pts 1. Germany 3 2 1 0 +6 (8/2) 7 2. Switzerland 3 1 2 0 +2 (5/3) 5 3. Hungary 3 1 0 2 -3 (2/5) 3 4. Scotland 3 0 1 2 -5 (2/7) 1

A last-ditch goal from Kevin Csoboth, Hungary’s difference-maker, saw all hope snatched from their very eyes as they ended up finishing at the bottom of Euro 2024’s Group A, having conceded a tournament-worst seven goals.