Scotland will look to continue their competitive record against Croatia in their home Nations League fixture. Prior to this match, the two nations have played each other seven times, with both having enjoyed two wins each, with the other three fixtures being drawn.

During the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup, Scotland enjoyed a home and away double versus the Croats, but the second of those wins was 11 years ago, when a Robert Snodgrass goal was enough to give the Scots a 1-0 victory.

Croatia have already beaten Scotland this year with a 2-1 win, which they followed up by letting a 3-1 lead slip against Poland in a match that ended 3-3. Scotland, on the other hand, had a credible nil-nil draw with Portugal.

Scotland are very much outsiders to win

Scotland win 23/10 | Draw 5/2 | Croatia 21/20

Scotland have fought hard in this Nations League campaign and will have been encouraged by their clean sheet against Portugal , even if Ronaldo's colleagues were a little wasteful in front of goal.

Croatia have a well-known strong record in recent international tournaments, having reached the final and semi-finals of the last two World Cups, when on both occasions they were beaten by France and Argentina.

Scotland vs Croatia - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Scotland Win 23/10 3.30 +230 Draw 5/2 3.50 +250 Croatia Win 21/20 2.05 +105

Score Predictions: Bookmakers favour a tight away win

Croatia win 2-1 - 7/1 | Scotland win 1-0 - 9/1 | Draw 0-0 - 9/1

Croatia needed a seventieth minute goal to defeat Scotland in October, after Ryan Christie gave the Scots the lead. Hampden Park will be in good voice when Croatia come to Glasgow, but the visitors have a squad full of players used to playing in big occasions.

Croatia are favoured to win by a two goals to one at odds of 7/1, with a scoreless draw being the next most likely result. The bookmakers have the lowest price Scotland win at 9/1 with a 1-0 win.

Scotland vs Croatia - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 5/1 6.00 +500 Croatia win 2-1 7/1 8.00 +700 Draw 0-0 9/1 10.00 +900 Croatia win 2-0 9/1 10.00 +900 Scotland 1-0 9/1 10.00 +900

In the previous seven meetings between the two nations there has been 14 goals, with an average of two goals per game. The only time there has been more than three goals in the fixture was when Croatia won 3-1 in Euro 2020.

Scotland vs Croatia Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Under 1.5 12/5 3.40 +240 Over 1.5 3/10 1.30 -333 Under 2.5 17/20 1.85 -118 Over 2.5 17/20 1.85 -118

Goalscorer Odds: Kramaric and Adams the favourites to score

Anytime scorer odds: Kramaric (Croatia) - 15/8 | Adams (Scotland) - 12/5

Che Adams has six goals in 25 Scotland caps, but is the favourite Scotland player to score. The bookies rank Lyndon Dykes as the next in line to net. He has a similar strike ratio to Adams, with nine Scotland goals in 40 caps.

Scotland Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Che Adams 12/5 3.40 +240 6/1 7.00 +600 Lyndon Dykes 5/2 3.50 +250 13/2 7.50 +650 Tommy Conway 27/10 3.70 +270 13/2 7.50 +650 Lawrence Shankland 14/5 3.80 +280 7/1 8.00 +700 Scott McTominay 16/5 4.20 +320 8/1 9.00 +800

Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric now has 100 Croatia caps and with 30 international goals, he has more goals for his country than all the favoured five Scottish goalscorers put together. His last goal was the winner against Scotland the last time the two played.

Croatia Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Andrej Kramaric 15/8 2.88 +188 5/1 6.00 500 Igor Matanovic 21/10 3.10 +210 11/2 6.50 +550 Marco Pasalic 7/2 4.50 +350 8/1 9.00 +800 Mario Pasalic 7/2 4.50 +350 8/1 9.00 +800 Mislav Orsic 18/5 4.60 +360 17/2 9.50 +850

Predictions and Best Bets

Croatia to win 2-0

The 1-1 draw is the bookies most favoured scoreline, but the 2-0 Croatia win, given Scotland's inability to score a huge amount of goals, offers good value. Andrej Kramaric has scored five goals in nine Bundesliga games and is a good bet to score, having netted against Scotland earlier in the year.

Best bets

Croatia to win 2-0 - 9-1

Andrej Kramaric to score anytime 15/8 or to score first 5/1

Croatia to win both halves 5-1

All bets via William Hill.