Harry Maguire scored an incredibly unlucky own goal during England's friendly versus Scotland at Hampden Park.

The defender, whose selection in the England squad for this round of fixtures came under scrutiny owing to his lack of game time for club side Manchester United this season, came on against Scotland as a second-half substitute with England 2-0 to the good. Phil Foden had opened the scoring before Jude Bellingham made it 2-0 before half-time.

Maguire was constantly jeered by Scotland supporters every time he touched the ball and his worst nightmare came true in the 67th minute as he saw his attempted clearance diverted into the back of his own net. Liverpool defender Andy Robertson had fired over an attempted cross and Maguire, reacting quickest, could not sort his feet out in time. It was desperately unfortunate for the centre-back, whose woes this season are going from bad to worse. Check out the own goal below.

VIDEO: Harry Maguire's own goal vs Scotland

Should Maguire be in the England squad?

There has been plenty of discussion surrounding Maguire's inclusion in the England squad. Remarkably, he has played more minutes for England than Man United this season and his lack of match practice is beginning to show. While his own goal will no doubt go down as misfortune, it will certainly add fuel to the calls for him to be dropped.

Southgate has reiterated his faith in Maguire on many occasions and it's fair to say that the defender has performed exceptionally for the Three Lions in recent years. Yet, with the likes of Lewis Dunk and Marc Guehi both impressing, Levi Colwill and Fikayo Tomori waiting in the wings, plus the outstanding John Stones still to return, Maguire's international career may be hanging on by a thread.

With the centre-back unlikely to feature much for United in the coming weeks, there is a chance he may not play a match again before the next international break.

England coast to comfortable victory

Despite Maguire's own goal, England won the game easily in the end. Scotland had looked re-rejuvenated after pulling one back, but Harry Kane's goal in the 81st minute stopped any threat of a comeback as the score finished 3-1 to the visitors.

Ultimately, Southgate's side were far too good for the Scots, who have now failed to beat the Three Lions in 24 years. England's disappointing performance against Ukraine last week has now been put to bed and though question marks over Southgate's defensive tactics remain, there is no doubt that England have one of the best squads in Europe at present.

Scotland, on the other hand, will still be pleased with their own form of late. Despite losing to England, they have a 100 per cent record in their Euro 2024 qualifying group and look almost certain to qualify for next year's major tournament in Germany.

Who knows – perhaps we'll even see Scotland take on England at the Euros again next year. One thing that's for sure, however, it can't be any more boring than the 0-0 draw the two sides played out last time around.