Former Liverpool and current Manchester City back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson revealed that he once tried to give his first Champions League-winning medal to one of his teammates - but was turned down. Carson, who is best known for his stints at Derby County and West Bromwich Albion, moved to Merseyside in 2005 from Leeds United to join a goalkeepers union that included Jerzy Dudek and Chris Kirkland.

Having played just once in Europe that season, the Englishman was named on the bench as Rafa Benitez's side, led by Steven Gerrard, produced one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history to overcome Italian giants AC Milan to lift the famous trophy. While most would have basked in this historic moment, Carson instead wanted to share it with one of his former colleagues, and explained why he tried to hand over his medal to another member of the squad.

Carson Explains Why He Tried to Give Medal Away

The goalkeeper wanted Chris Kirkland to have it instead

Speaking to the Guardian in 2017, Carson explained that he felt it was right to offer Kirkland the medal instead as the future Wigan number one had feature more frequently in Europe that season:

"When we got the medals, I tried to give mine to Chris. He played more games in the group stages than me. So I felt that he deserved it more. "But Chris, as anyone who knows him will say, is a really nice lad and he said: ‘No. You were on the bench, you played your part as well.’ I’m delighted I’ve got it, but a medal is a lot more valuable to you if you played. For me, just to witness that night was good enough."

Kirkland had featured four times in the group stages of the tournament, keeping two clean sheets. He was also in between the sticks for the famous victory against Olympiacos that sent Liverpool through to the knockout stages.

Carson would go on to claim another Champions League title after being in Manchester City's treble-winning squad in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scott Carson made four England appearances between 2007-2011.

Carson on International Regrets

The goalkeeper was touted as England's next David Seaman

During the candid interview, Carson also spoke about his international regrets and how he believed he was a much better 'keeper than the one who was given the number one shirt for England. The 39-year-old won four caps for his country, but his international career came crashing to a halt before it had got going as he made a pivotal error that would cost the Three Lions a place at Euro 2008.

Reflecting on his career, Carson stated: "Goalkeepers make mistakes and I made one that night. It was a difficult time. People don’t let you forget it. Every ground I went to after that I got a bit of stick. But I always thought to myself: ‘No one has died’. Even thinking about it now, I couldn’t tell you how I got through it or what I did.

"It was just a case of trying to put on a brave face and keep my head down. And it definitely made me stronger because I felt afterwards that nothing I did was going to be worse than that. If I made mistakes, I always felt: ‘I dealt with [Croatia], so I can deal with this.’"

Carson won his final cap in 2011, but would never play a full 90 minutes for his country again following the Croatia encounter. Nevertheless, he went on to enjoy a fine club career and is still hugely popular with his current and former teammates.