Manchester City have celebrated the treble exactly the way you’d expect a side to celebrate after cementing their place forever among the true greats of football.

And, with those celebrations has come an endless supply of videos that usually get swiftly deleted when the hangover hits.

That doesn't seem to be the case, however, if you're either Jack Grealish or Scott Carson.

Carson, somewhat of an icon at the Etihad these days even with his lack of game time, has been one of the players enjoying the celebrations the most, taking to social media to share the unbridled joy of winning his second Champions League trophy at the age of 37.

Scott Carson's hilarious dressing room video

Among the partying, however, Carson was quick to remind everyone that he’s 'ready to get the season going again', posting a video on Twitter diving and pretending to catch a ball while in a pair of jeans inside the City dressing room.

Something tells us that wasn’t a preview of City’s new goalkeeper kit ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

In his late 30s, Carson recently signed a contract extension at the Manchester club, as he remains an integral part to Pep Guardiola’s side off the pitch.

He's also loved by the City fans, it would seem, as replies to the video flooded in.

"It’s class seeing this Man City team celebrate like any normal non-league team would," "Me around the house as a kid whenever I got a new pair of goalie gloves," "They are all still smashed from the night of the game, absolutely unreal I love all of them," and "I think Scott Carson might be my hero" were just some reactions.

Manchester City's wild celebrations

Despite the age-old assumption that Manchester City have in money what they lack in fans - millions - their title parade saw an estimated 200,000 supporters gather to welcome home the treble winners.

It was a parade fit for the new kings of Europe, and it’s fair to say that the players enjoyed it, especially the likes of Grealish.

The England international has seemingly barely slept as party after party has taken place, and many watched on as he, plus Carson and co., soaked up their accomplishment - plus plenty of champagne - over the past few days.

Meanwhile, Guardiola, as the football fanatic that he is, has already likely turned his attention to the new season and somehow going one better than the treble - if that’s even possible.

The fixtures for the 2023/24 season are announced tomorrow, as we find out who City will square off against on all the key dates, starting with the opening day, where their title defence will begin.

It could be another season for Carson to add to his list of endless honours, as he continues to enjoy an unexpectedly incredible back end to a long and eventful career.