Scott McTominay, since moving to Napoli from Manchester United in the summer of 2024, has flourished into one of Serie A’s best midfielders – and the Italian media have made their feelings known about the Scot after Antonio Conte’s side’s latest outing.

In a 3-2 win over Atalanta, one that saw them go six points clear of title-chasing Inter Milan at the summit of Italy’s top flight, McTominay was instrumental in the engine room, batting off the likes of Red Devils-linked Ederson, Martin de Roon with ease.

Striking his sixth going since joining Gli Azzurri, the 28-year-old’s box-crashing exploits are not going underappreciated at his current employers. Plenty of calcio fanatics are waxing lyrical about the Lancaster-born star’s start to life in Naples.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McTominay’s five Serie A goals in 24/25 sees him sit second in the club’s scoring ranks behind Romelu Lukaku and alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Simone Inzaghi’s men may have two games in hand on their fellow Serie A competitors, but the emphatic nature of McTominay’s 40th-minute strike highlights Napoli’s plan to stay in the driving seat this season as they look to win their second crown this century.

Anticipating the cut back from Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, he made his way into Atalanta’s box before powerfully guiding his open-footed shot into the back of the net, giving Marco Carnesecchi next to no chance of thwarting his close-range attempt.

After the monumental win at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia – also known as the Gewiss Stadium – the central midfielder has drawn comparisons to former Roma cult hero Falcao – a defensive midfielder who was pivotal to the club’s success in the 1980s, per Daily Record.

Falcao helped guide the side from the Italian capital to one league title and two Coppa Italia’s in that time period. His son, Guiseppe, admits that he can spot similarities in the way that McTominay goes about his business in the middle of the park.

Close

Italian publication Napoli Today labelled the engine room patroller’s performance on away soil as ‘giant’, while they also gave him the joint man of the match award alongside the aforementioned Anguissa.

In October, former talisman Paolo Di Canio – who played for West Ham United, Lazio and Juventus during his pomp – told Calcio Napoli that he would “go to Manchester United to arrest all the directors” over their decision to let the Carrington graduate leave.

Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are languishing in 13th place in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim – and who’s to say that McTominay would not have a key part to play in the 39-year-old’s difficult-to-fathom 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 structure?

Although former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was adamant that he wanted McTominay to remain on the club’s books, the flourishing Scot’s desire for more game time and the club’s financial fair play situation forbid that from happening.