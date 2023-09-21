Highlights Scott McTominay's lack of effort and desire to win the ball back during the game against Bayern Munich has frustrated Manchester United fans.

The clip shows McTominay jogging back as the opponent is given ample time to advance unchallenged.

McTominay's loose touch of the ball and lack of urgency are seen as unacceptable for a player in such an important match.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been slammed online after a clip of his Champions League cameo against Bayern Munich has emerged after Wednesday night's damaging 4-3 loss. He came on as a substitute in the 69th to replace the tired legs of 31-year-old Christian Eriksen and failed to make any sort of impact.

It was a tumultuous night for the Premier League outfit and Andre Onana’s mistake to let Leroy Sané’s tame shot trickle underneath his boy epitomises the start to his Man United career but also how the club have begun the 2023/24 campaign. A dazzling run and cultured lay off by Jamal Musiala was finished expertly by Serge Gnabry, who doubled their lead just four minutes after.

Despite the visitor’s energetic start, they found themselves two goals down within the first 32 minutes. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund opened his account for the 13-time Premier League winners, though any dreams of a potential comeback were put on hold as Harry Kane, one of Erik ten Hag's main summer targets, converted from 12 yards out after referee Glenn Nyberg deemed Eriksen’s handball a clear and obvious error.

A drama-filled end to game began as Casemiro – against the run of play – brilliantly controlled the ball in the box and slotted it home to halve the deficit to 3-2. Mathys Tel, who replaced Sane just five minutes earlier, then restored Bayern’s two-goal lead with an exquisite touch and finish before Casemiro netted his second of the night to make it 4-3.

Despite all the late chaos that unfolded, those of a Manchester United persuasion are publicly unhappy with the way McTominay treated the game as he came on with just north of 20 minutes of normal time left on the clock.

What did Scott McTominay do to irk Manchester United fans?

McTominay had been on the pitch just 10 minutes before giving the travelling away support something else to be begrudged about. Twitter user @MUFCScoop posted the video on X and claimed that it was ‘unacceptable’ from the midfielder.

The Scot is usually applauded for his tireless work rate and is often seen busting a gut when he has played over an hour of football already. But not against Bayern. The ball seemingly gets stuck under his feet as Facundo Pellistri plays a pass into his feet. Defender Dayot Upamecano was on hand to pounce on McTominay loose touch and marauded into Manchester United’s half.

Uncharacteristically, the clip shows McTominay jogging back as the imposing defender is given ample time to waltz across the pitch, unchallenged by any player in green and white. When you realise that United were 3-1 down and chasing the game at that point, it just gets worse.

The footage (which can be viewed at the bottom of this article) doesn't pick up on it but Bruno Fernandes, who had begun the game and was further forward of the three midfielders, tracked back with intensity to clear the ball in his own penalty area. That's the standard that Manchester United players need to adhere to.

What next for Manchester United?

Ten Hag and his side return to domestic action on Sunday against Burnley, who are still yet to win a Premier League since their return. Clarets boss Vincent Kompany will be well aware of the situation his Red Devils counterpart finds himself in and will have every hope of earning a positive result on home soil.

They then have back-to-back fixtures against London outfit Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Carabao Cup before welcoming Turkish giants Galatasaray to Old Trafford as they look to put their insipid result against Bayern behind them. Take a look at Manchester United's Champions League - as things stand - below.

Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 4 3 1 3 Copenhagen 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Galatasaray 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Manchester United 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0

