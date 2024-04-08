Highlights Scott McTominay's could be out for around three weeks according to a worrying rumour.

His absence could impact Manchester United's chances of winning silverware and European qualification.

United's shot at a Champions League place appears slim, but Europa or Conference League football is likely.

Scott McTominay missed just his fourth Premier League match of the season as Manchester United played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford to stop their bitter rivals going top of the table - and fans were curious as to why. But it has now been claimed that a hyperextension to his knee will see him miss two to three weeks of the campaign.

McTominay has grown in importance to United over the years, especially with his deep runs from midfield resulting in numerous goals as time has gone on - and as a result, he currently sits as their top goalscorer in the Premier League this campaign with seven goals to his name, alongside Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. Equally, if not more important to the Scottish national team, fans of both the Red Devils and the Tartan Army will have been questioning his absence for the crunch clash at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

And that has now been claimed to have been a 'hyperextension' to his knee, which will rule the star out until the end of April. And that could be detrimental to United's chances of winning silverware in the FA Cup or qualifying for European football.

Scott McTominay Injury Latest as Midfielder Faces Time on Sidelines

Scott McTominay has been one of Manchester United's key performers this season

A tweet from Twitter user Insider United stated the extent of McTominay's injury - suggesting that he would be out for a number of weeks.

It read: "Scott McTominay was not used against Liverpool due to feeling discomfort in his knee after suffering a hyperextension against Chelsea. Early reports are that it’s not serious and he could be out for 2-3 weeks depending on the rehab."

It’s a bitter blow to Erik ten Hag, who was forced to start youngster Willy Kambwala at centre-back given the injuries to Raphaël Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelöf at present - and with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at left-back, United did well to gain a result given their absolute crisis in defence.

McTominay may not be a current starter due to the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo and the experience of Casemiro, though he will have been more than likely used off the bench - and a player with a knack of scoring a late goal as seen with his stoppage-time brace against Brentford back in October and his winner at Villa Park in February, he could have tipped the balance against Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing side.

Manchester United's Chance of European Qualification

The Red Devils likely won't qualify for the Champions League but there is an expectation for other competitions

Just two points in their last three games - all of which United were winning late on - has probably killed their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Currently sat on 49 points with seven games to go, the maximum points United can finish on is 70 - meaning that Tottenham need a maximum of 11 points from their remaining seven games to finish ahead of the Red Devils.

Whilst Champions League qualification looks out of the question, Europa League or Conference League football does seem to be on the cards. United can qualify for the former by winning the FA Cup, though if either Coventry or Chelsea win the trophy, it would mean that only the top six can qualify for European football should Chelsea finish outside of that bracket.

Assuming City take the trophy home, a top-seven place would be enough for United to qualify for Europe - though seventh would mean Conference League football, as opposed to the Europa League.

They sit in sixth place, one point ahead of West Ham with a game in hand, two points ahead of Newcastle on the same number of games, and six points ahead of Chelsea though the Blues have played a game less. It’s a fight that will go right down to the wire, but a favourable run-in means that United are favourites to secure at least a top-seven place.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-04-24.