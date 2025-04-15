The Scott McTominay hype train in Italy is showing no signs of slowing down after the Scot's latest performance for Napoli. As Antonio Conte's side look to chase down Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table, the Parthenopeans turned their attentions to FC Empoli on Monday night.

As has been the case several times already this season, it was McTominay that stole the show. He opened the scoring with an incredible long-range finish after a lung-busting run before doubling his tally on the hour mark after getting on the end of a Romelu Lukaku delivery. His man-of-the-match display naturally led to positive reviews, but the Italian media haven't stopped there with their analysis of the former Manchester United man.

Related 10 Players Who Improved the Most After Leaving Manchester United [Ranked] From Cristiano Ronaldo to Anthony Elanga, plenty of footballers have enjoyed an upturn in performances post-Manchester United.

McTominay Named as Signing of the Season by Italian Media

Corriere dello Sport claimed that McTominay has been the best purchase 'by far'

After another impressive display, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport waxed lyrical about McTominay's impact in Naples, claiming that he had been the signing of the season by far in Serie A. They lauded the Scot for his relentless energy, highlighting how he consistently puts in standout performances without ever seeking the limelight. The publication also expressed gratitude to Manchester United for selling the midfielder to Napoli, as his popularity in the country continues to grow.

Having a