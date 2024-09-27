Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is continuing to show what his former club are missing out on after he scored his first goal for Napoli on Thursday night. The Scotland international came off the bench in the 76th minute of his side's eventual 5-0 win over Palermo, scoring within seconds of his introduction and then smashing the ball off the crossbar to narrowly miss out on a brace.

This comes after a string of impressive performances under new manager Antonio Conte, with glowing reviews surrounding his full debut against Juventus, too. The 27-year-old has swiftly settled into life in Italy, prompting many Man United fans to share the same sentiment - they admit they miss the former Old Trafford favourite, as they watched on to see their ex-player kiss a new badge. Watch McTominay's impressive cameo below:

McTominay Scores First Napoli Goal

Early start to Napoli career suggests Man Utd may regret selling him

A move away from Old Trafford is a precarious one in this day and age. It could either provide the tonic to a player's career or do the exact opposite and dig their grave deeper. Luckily, for McTominay, the former has proved more true, and while Erik Ten Hag could no longer see how he would fit into Man United's starting line-up, the Scottish midfielder's performance against Palermo suggests his previous boss might have made a big mistake in letting him go for £30 million.

McTominay's goal came from a combination play with another former Red Devils' teammate, Romelu Lukaku. The pair's link-up play demonstrated their existing chemistry and hinted at exciting possibilities for Napoli's attack. Meanwhile, the subsequent kiss of the badge only helped endear him to his new supporters even more. But it wasn't just these successful few seconds that led United's fanbase to become wistful.

Having played only 13 minutes of the 5-0 win, McTominay still managed to be among the highest-rated players in Napoli's starting eleven, as he achieved a Fotmob rating of 7.7. He successfully completed his one dribble attempt, made five touches in the opposition box, took three shots, and won all of his ground duels, helping him continue to become one of Conte's key players.

Man Utd Fans Share Their Thoughts On McTominay

Some feel the Scot should never have been allowed to leave

McTominay's brief but brilliant display against Palermo prompted many United fans to flood social media, expressing how much they missed him. One X user was quick to use the McTominay's goal as a stick to beat the Red Devils boss with, saying: "Ten Hag is ruining the club. This guy was a hidden gem pushed away."

This sentiment became a theme, as another fan added: "Can’t even be mad at him. Never should have sold him", while a third commented: "McTominay at it again. We had a finisher at the club and we let him go like it was nothing." Meanwhile, a fourth remarked: "Love Scott man … we’re so gonna regret selling him."

Another user put the situation into a nutshell, indirectly slamming the Dutchman by analysing: "McTominay will essentially be playing as an attacking player for Napoli, behind the striker. He could hit 15+ goals if he starts enough games. Conte, a top manager, will use him correctly and won’t make him play in a midfield two which showcases his deficiencies."