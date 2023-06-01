Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay now looks set to leave the club this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.The 26-year-old has been a loyal servant to the Red Devils, but it could be time for him to move on.

McTominay has played 208 games for United, as per Transfermarkt, after coming through the academy at Old Trafford.The Scottish international has played 38 games in all competitions for the club this term, according to FBref, so he's still playing a bit of a part for United.However, with United qualifying for the Champions League, they may be looking to bring in reinforcements, and McTominay could finally be on his way out the door.According to Football Insider, McTominay has already told his friends that he is looking to leave the club in the summer transfer window.It's understood that United could demand £50m for their academy product.McTominay hasn't enjoyed his best season in a United shirt, ranking 18th in Erik ten Hag's squad based on WhoScored's ratings.United could now be looking to bring in some elite-level midfielders to provide competition in the middle.According to The Athletic, Newcastle United have held a long-term interest in McTominay, with Eddie Howe in particular being a fan of the player.The report adds that Newcastle considered a move in the January window, but the Manchester club weren't interested in allowing him to join a Champions League rival during the middle of the season.

What has Jones said about McTominay?

Jones has suggested that United may be moving in a different direction, and an exit for McTominay is now expected.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I think we should probably expect an exit for him. From a playing perspective, it makes sense that he shows ambition to play more games in the Premier League."He is a good player, it's just that he might not fit in with the direction that United are heading and how quickly they want to get there."

Can United afford to lose McTominay?

If ten Hag looks to bring in some new additions in midfield, then losing McTominay won't be an issue.However, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in their thirties and both picking up suspensions and injuries this season, younger reinforcements could be necessary.Keeping hold of McTominay if he's keen to become more a regular elsewhere wouldn't make too much sense, so it could be time for United and McTominay to part ways.