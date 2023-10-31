Highlights Scott McTominay's inclusion in Manchester United's starting lineup against Manchester City is seen as "absolutely baffling" and highlights the team's current struggles and lack of depth.

Pundits have criticized United's performance against City, specifically questioning Erik ten Hag's decision to appoint Bruno Fernandes as captain and his substitution of Sofyan Amrabat for Mason Mount.

United may look to strengthen their midfield in the January transfer window, with potential interest in Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, as McTominay's future at the club remains uncertain.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was given a start against Manchester City at the weekend, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed an 'absolutely baffling' situation at Old Trafford, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are going through a tricky spell at the moment and injuries to key players certainly haven't helped. Erik ten Hag is struggling to get a tune out of his squad and Pep Guardiola's side were able to win at Old Trafford with relative ease. The two Manchester clubs are some way apart from each other these days, despite United dominating English football for so many years in the past.

Erik ten Hag is struggling at Old Trafford

United hosted their Manchester rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday evening with Guardiola's men coming out on top, scoring three times without reply. Pundits were quick to criticise United after they went down without a fight, with key players being slammed for their roles in the game. Former United midfielder Roy Keane has questioned ten Hag's decision to appoint Bruno Fernandes as captain, believing he should have the armband taken away from him just a few months after being given the responsibility...

"Today, having watched him again, I would take the captaincy off him 100 per cent. I know it's a big decision. Obviously they changed the captaincy with [ Harry] Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material. He is a talented player no doubt about it. But what I saw today - we've discussed many times before, it was last season at Liverpool - his whinging, his moaning and throwing his arms up in the air constantly."

It's certainly not the only big decision ten Hag has made at Old Trafford. The Dutch tactician started McTominay in midfield and decided to bring Sofyan Amrabat off at half-time, with Mason Mount entering the fray. Former United defender Gary Neville labelled the substitution 'strange', due to bringing off a defensive midfielder and giving McTominay a deeper role.

Casemiro was unavailable for the game and Amrabat is the closest thing to a defensive midfielder that United have, so it was an interesting choice from ten Hag against a City side who are so free-flowing in attack. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT during the summer transfer window that McTominay could leave before the deadline, so the fact that he's playing a key role for the Red Devils speaks volumes to the troubles they're currently going through.

Scott McTominay's season-by-season record at Manchester United Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016/17 2 0 0 1 0 2017/18 23 0 0 4 0 2018/19 22 2 0 1 0 2019/20 37 5 1 4 0 2020/21 49 7 2 7 0 2021/22 37 2 1 10 0 2022/23 39 3 1 10 0 2023/24 9 2 0 1 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Jones has suggested that it's absolutely baffling that we're at a point where McTominay is starting for United in such a significant game. The journalist adds that the Scotland international was destined to be sold in the summer transfer window, but he's now been told he won't be leaving until at least the end of the season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I don't know if this leans towards the lack of forward planning, or if it's just reactive decision making, but it's absolutely baffling that we've got to a time when Scott McTominay is starting for Man Utd in a role like that in such a significant game. This is a player that seemed destined to be sold. Now told quite clearly, he will not be sold during this season. So he'll be there until at least the summer. And he's getting starts now, so it's not that McTominay isn't good enough to deserve that."

United could strengthen in this position in January

Per Football Insider, United are looking to bring in a winger and another central midfielder during the January transfer window. Although Mount and Amrabat both arrived in the summer, McTominay's future is uncertain and Casemiro has struggled to make an impact so far this campaign, so it could be an area of concern.

One player who the Manchester club could have a chance of signing is Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. The German international has been offered to United ahead of January, with his contract expiring next summer and the Spanish club wanting to receive a fee for him before he leaves on a free transfer.