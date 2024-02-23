Highlights Rasmus Hojlund's injury leaves Manchester United short of attacking options.

Ten Hag confirms Hojlund's absence for a few weeks, who joins Anthony Martial on the treatment table.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst suggests Scott McTominay as a surprise alternative to Marcus Rashford in the centre-forward role, citing his past success in scoring goals.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has recently been ruled out for a few weeks due to injury, leaving Erik ten Hag short of options in attack. With Anthony Martial also out, midfielder Scott McTominay has now been tipped as a potential replacement in the centre-forward role.

The Scottish international is naturally a central midfielder, but he's been known to be an important goalscorer for the Red Devils from a deeper position. Ten Hag does have the option of playing Marcus Rashford through the middle of attack, but he's flattered to deceive in that role at times.

McTominay tipped to replace Hojlund

Ten Hag confirms Hojlund injury

Speaking ahead of United's game against Fulham this weekend, ten Hag has confirmed that Hojlund will be out for 'two or three weeks', claiming that it's only a 'small injury' that will keep him on the treatment table. The Dutch tactician will now have a decision to make in attack, with Martial also out, and it's a major blow for the Manchester outfit with Hojlund finding some impressive form of late.

Scott McTominay vs Bruno Fernandes 2023/2024 stats Stats Fernandes McTominay Appearances 24 12 (10) Goals 3 7 Assists 5 1 Shots Per Game 2.5 1.5 Dribbles Per Game 0.7 0.4 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.7 1 Match rating 7.19 6.80 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 23-02-2024

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst has suggested a surprise alternative option in attack, claiming that McTominay could be an option given Rashford's struggles through the middle...

"Given how Rashford has unconvinced up top, Ten Hag has to consider McTominay to play there, given goalscoring form and stints there for the junior teams."

The Athletic recently conducted some research, and McTominay has won more points through his goals than any other player in the Premier League, often coming off the bench to rescue United this season. The 27-year-old's goals have provided 12 points for the Red Devils this campaign.

Whether McTominay would be capable of producing for United in a centre-forward role remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see whether ten Hag considers it over the next few weeks. The more likely option, you'd imagine, would be to utilise Rashford through the middle, with Antony coming into the attack out wide.

Man Utd dealt another major injury blow

Luke Shaw could miss rest of the season

According to MailOnline, Manchester United fear that left-back Luke Shaw could miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury against Luton Town last weekend. The England international has struggled with fitness issues since he signed for United, and he's set to endure another spell on the sidelines.

With Tyrell Malacia also out injured, ten Hag has another headache. Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot have been utilised on the left-hand side of defence at times, but it's hardly an ideal situation for the Red Devils.