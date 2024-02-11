Highlights Manchester United maintains their unbeaten streak in 2024, securing another win against Aston Villa.

Scott McTominay's late goal seals victory for United, helping them narrow the gap to fourth place.

Douglas Luiz's taunting celebration in front of United's goalkeeper backfired as his side wound up losing.

Manchester United left it late, but they continued their excellent start to 2024, with another win as they beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park on Sunday evening. The Red Devils have started the new calendar year in fine form and are yet to taste defeat. They came into the game against Unai Emery's side on the back of two straight wins and made it three in a row after Scott McTominay bagged a late winner.

The victory closed the gap between Erik ten Hag's team and fourth place to just six points, but it didn't look like they'd be taking maximum points home for a while. After taking an early lead through Rasmus Hojlund, United were pegged back when Douglas Luiz scored an equaliser. The midfielder couldn't resist taunting the Red Devils' goalkeeper, Andre Onana, too.

Douglas Luiz equalised for Villa

He decided to taunt Andre Onana

After United took a 1-0 lead into halftime, Villa came out after the restart and immediately put pressure on their opponents. They pushed forward relentlessly and were rewarded for their efforts when Luiz found the back of the net and fired one past Onana in the 67th minute. He couldn't resist taunting his opponent either, deciding to shimmy his shoulders in front of the Cameroon international immediately after he scored.

Unfortunately for Luiz, the moment came back to haunt him as United found a winner shortly before the end of the game and he was left with egg on his face.

McTominay scored the winner in the 86th minute

He came off the bench 13 minutes earlier

United have had an excellent start to 2024 and McTominay made sure that would continue as he came off the bench to find a late winner for the Red Devils. Having been substituted into the game in the 73rd minute, the Scot gave his side the lead with less than five minutes of regular time remaining.

It's not the first time this season that McTominay has provided a winner for United off of the bench and probably won't be the last either. The midfielder has been in excellent form in front of goal this season. The result means United no longer have a negative goal difference for the first time in months, a sign of things truly turning around under Ten Hag after a really rough stretch earlier in the campaign.

Whether they'll make the top four or not remains to be seen, but if they continue picking up wins like they have recently, they stand a very good chance.